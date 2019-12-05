Old occupation making comeback
The author Henry W. Longfellow penned a poem titled, “The Village Blacksmith.” First published in 1840, the poem describes a local blacksmith and his daily life. The first verse says, “Under a spreading chestnut tree, the village smith stands; The smith, a mighty man is he, with a large and sinewy hands; and the muscles of his brawny arms are strong as iron bands.”
A blacksmith is a metalsmith who creates objects from wrought iron or steel by forging the metal, using tools to hammer, bend, and cut. Blacksmiths produce objects such as gates, grilles, railings, light fixtures, furniture, sculpture, tools, agricultural implements, decorative and religious items, cooking utensils and weapons.
While there are many people who work with metal such as farriers, wheelwrights, and armorers, the blacksmith had a general knowledge of how to make and repair many things, from the most complex of weapons and armor to simple things like nails or lengths of chain.
The first known blacksmith in Forest Lake was Alfred D. King in 1876. King eventually moved to St. Paul, leaving a space for more blacksmiths to open a shop in the growing community.
Oscar Berggren was one of the more well-known blacksmiths in Forest Lake. He was born in Sweden on January 20, 1877. He arrived in the area with his parents when he was three years old and started learning the trade of blacksmith when he was 11 years old. At age 24, he opened his own blacksmith shop at what is now 344 Northwest Second Ave., which he later sold to another blacksmith named Dennis Cyr.
Berggren would shod horses for the government in St. Paul during World War I. After he sold his interests in the blacksmith shop, he would work for his son Ray in his automobile body shop. Ray would go on and work for the government during World War II, teaching welding in his body shop.
Dennis Cyr was of French Canadian descent. He came to Minnesota from Canada when he was 19 and was limited in reading and writing in French. Cyr was creative. One of his inventions was the extra-large bog shoes made for workhorses and oxen at the wire grass camps west of Forest Lake.
The Depression was a time of performing multiple jobs to make ends meet. As a blacksmith, Cyr did all kinds of work, even woodwork. He made boats, ice boats and bob sleds. He also took on the job of a farrier – shoeing horses and making other items for farmers and the needs of the businessperson as well.
Blacksmithing is an old craft that was necessary back in the days before the big box stores and other hardware stores that dot the landscape today. The craft is making a comeback. The sculpture garden in Franconia also shows off some of the work done by blacksmiths today.
With shows on the History Channel such as “Forged in Fire,” the blacksmith is no longer thought of as dead occupation.
Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
