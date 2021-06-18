A bird walk will be held in Lindstrom on Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. The event will be located at Allemansratt Park’s Anderson Peninsula, the habitat of which attracts a range of bird species, along an approximately one-mile loop on mowed and uneven packed earth. The event will be led by Dr. Michelle Terrell, Wild River Audubon’s Vice President. The event is free and open to birders of all ages and experience levels. Those interested should meet at the parking area on the east side of Olinda Trail, and should bring binoculars, water, and insect protection.

Recommended for you

Load comments