The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host Bike MS: MS 150, a cycling fundraiser, which will be making its way through the area, on Saturday, June 12.
The event will begin at the National Sports Center in Blaine, and will offer two routes to riders. The short route of 23.4 miles will take riders through Lino Lakes and the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. The long route of 73.6 miles will take riders from Blaine through Lino Lakes, and then trek into Columbus, Forest Lake, and Hugo before turning south into Stillwater, back north and west to Grant, and west through White Bear Lake before turning back to Blaine. Bike routes will include rest stops roughly every 10 miles, including the Columbus Public Works building.
Registration for the event is $70; a $300 fundraising minimum must be met to participate. Online registration closes at noon on Thursday, June 10. All riders must be at least 12 years old by June 12, and all youth riders must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult age 21 or older. Registration and more information can be found at tinyurl.com/x52uteud.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.