As the final seconds of the third quarter ticked off the stadium clock, Forest Lake senior Lawrence Boh shouted to his teammates on the bench.
“If we win the fourth quarter, we win the game!” Boh yelled, noting that the Rangers were nursing an 18-13 advantage over Coon Rapids entering the final period.
Forest Lake did more than “win” the fourth quarter: The Rangers dominated play in the period and knocked off the Cardinals 32-13 on Friday, Oct. 16.
“This was a big win for us,” senior linebacker Tyler Raway said. “We haven’t beaten Coon Rapids in the last three years, so this was important. We’ve had a lot of guys step up this season, bringing leadership as well, and I think it’s all coming together for us.”
The key to the victory was an impressive second-half performance that saw Forest Lake not only outscore the visitors 20-0, but also outgain them 176-16 while forcing two turnovers.
“We came out in the second half and played well – we earned this win,” Rangers coach Sam Ferraro said. “In the first half we were a little slow, a little tight. But we made some adjustments on both sides of the ball, and it was great to see them work out.”
Forest Lake played an inconsistent first half that included three turnovers. But the half also provided a glimpse of the possibilities for success: The Rangers scored first on a 27-yard touchdown run by junior Cole Brisbois with 7:47 left in the first quarter, and they added a 20-yard scoring jaunt by junior Leo Kressin with exactly six minutes left in the half.
That’s why, despite two touchdown runs by Coon Rapids’ David Geebli that gave the Cardinals a 13-12 lead at halftime, Forest Lake felt good about their chances in the second half.
“We had two fumbles and an interception in the first half, and on defense we had a few missed tackles,” Ferraro said. “So it was nice to see our guys fix those problems and play well in the second half.”
The Rangers forced a fumble on Coon Rapids’ first play from scrimmage in the second half, and they took the lead on a 6-yard touchdown scamper by senior quarterback Caleb Kasa with just 30 seconds off the clock.
“You could feel the momentum shift,” Kasa said. “Our sideline got loud, and that was awesome.”
And in the fourth quarter Forest Lake used a 29-yard scoring run by Kasa and a 5-yard TD strike from Kasa to Kressin to pull away.
“I thought our guys played with great emotion in the second half,” Ferraro said. “For example, there were times where we had five or six sophomores playing on defense, and there was a freshman who played snaps on defense.
“But I think all of our guys realized it was just football. Whether it’s varsity football or eighth-grade football, it’s important to play with emotion and with discipline.”
Kasa led Forest Lake to 303 yards of total offense, completing 4-of-13 passes for 47 yards while running for 69 yards on 13 carries.
“I felt I didn’t play well in the first half,” he admitted. “But at halftime I took a deep breath, settled down, and we played better in the second half. My teammates were encouraging me, and it was awesome. We knew we were going to win. At halftime, we said, ‘If we play our game, we’ll win.’”
Brisbois led the rushing attack with 133 yards on 15 carries, while Kressin added 28 yards on just three attempts.
Defensively Raway led the Rangers with 6.5 tackles, while sophomore Westin Hoyt added six tackles and also had an interception. Senior Jack Schuldt and junior Charlie Peterson were next on the list with 4.5 tackles apiece.
Ferraro said he hopes his team uses the momentum from the Coon Rapids win to fuel a good week of preparation for the Rangers’ next contest, which is at Hopkins on Friday, Oct. 23.
“Now we’ve got a chance to earn more wins,” he said. “Any win is important when you’ve had a dry stretch like we’ve had. To get a win, and build off of that, is huge.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.