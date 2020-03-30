The novel coronavirus has caused Lakes International Language Academy to close our buildings to students until at least April 1. Our amazing staff has been using the time to develop plans for distance learning, if we should need to transition to that model.
Nothing compares to the benefits of classroom learning, especially for second-language acquisition. However, our teachers are creative and dedicated to supporting their students’ progress. The plans so far rely heavily on technology and home-based inquiry studies. Fortunately, the International Baccalaureate curriculum at LILA offers a flexible framework that teachers can use to readily adapt their lesson plans.
In addition, the IB curriculum has always encouraged learning beyond the classroom walls. It emphasizes ten specific learner attributes that LILA has incorporated into our entire preschool through grade 12 program: we want our students and staff to demonstrate that they are inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, risk-takers, balanced, and reflective. LILA adopted “action statements” many years ago to capture the essence of the IB values:
• Think for myself.
• Think about others.
• Think beyond today.
These three phrases are at the core of the expectations and standards our students and staff hold for themselves. They offer guidance toward strong character development and provide touchstones for how we, as a school community, can achieve LILA’s mission “to prepare tomorrow’s critical thinkers and global citizens through second-language acquisition and inquiry-driven study.”
I’ve been reflecting on LILA’s action statements as our school and community continue to respond to the current pandemic crisis. It seems to me that all of us need to think for ourselves, critically assessing information sources for valid and authentic content. Blindly accepting rumors or forwarding unverified or inciting social media posts helps no one; it could even cause harm. For all of us, but especially our younger students, thinking for ourselves can simply mean remembering to wash hands and sneeze or cough into elbows without being reminded to do so.
As we adults model the action of thinking independently, we encourage and reinforce the concept for young people, too.
Thinking about others, LILA’s second action statement, shifts our perspective to consider how individual actions affect groups of people, including classmates, teachers, family members, people in the community, and around the globe. One of our goals at LILA is to empower our students and staff to make positive differences for the people they know as well as the people they may never know.
In the current global pandemic situation, thinking about others is about caring. It could mean staying home when someone feels sick to prevent illnesses from spreading in our schools, community, and state. It could mean calling or checking on quarantined family and friends. It’s about showing international-mindedness, being principled, and perhaps taking risks to stand up for what’s right—such as confronting racist comments or questioning shoppers who stockpile necessities.
Again, I believe that as we think about others, we can help to support positive impacts far outside of our classrooms and immediate communities.
LILA’s third action statement is probably the most challenging. How can we expect young people, particularly preschoolers and kindergarteners, to grasp the idea of thinking beyond today when they sometimes seem to hardly think past recess? Sharing knowledge through stories, history lessons, science experiments, math problems, and other tools of the academic world can help all students and staff to consider how the past has had an impact on today and to imagine how today can shape tomorrow.
Thinking beyond today is at the heart of the decision to close school and promote social distancing to help minimize the long-term impact of the virus. For our staff, it also means that we’ll work harder than ever to make sure that students—all students—have access to food and basic necessities as well as the learning tools they need to continue their academic journeys, because we know that today’s students are tomorrow’s global citizens.
These are challenging, turbulent, and unprecedented times for all of us. Still, I’m hopeful that we’ll take positive actions and emerge from this pandemic with positive lessons learned beyond the classroom.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
