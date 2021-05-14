For Andrew Jorgenson, the biggest adjustment to playing football for the first time in his life is one he made to ensure that he survived.
“The biggest adjustment? Getting out of everyone else’s way,” the senior said. “I’m a kicker, so during practice I work by myself. And if the team changes fields, I need to make sure I’m out of the way – or I’ll get run over.”
Jorgenson is one of three seniors who joined the football program before this season began. It seems counterintuitive at first glance – after all, why would you join the football team when you have only a short time to earn a spot on the field, and plenty of time to acquire the bumps and bruises that are a constant part of the game?
But Jorgenson and fellow seniors Marcus Longsdorf and Mitchell Nesseth had valid reasons to join the Rangers this season.
“I can’t play soccer any more for medical reasons,” Jorgenson explained. “I watched the team last year, and I thought I could help them as a kicker. I started working on it this summer, and here I am.”
Longsdorf played football in junior high, then switched to soccer – and earned a spot on the varsity – as a freshman.
“I’ve always loved football, but I started playing soccer in ninth grade and loved that, too,” Longsdorf said. “Coach [Sam] Ferraro approached me, because he knew me from weight training. When I got a chance to play both sports this year, I loved that.”
For Nesseth, the path to the gridiron was a little cloudier.
“During the summer, my stepbrother Calder Erick and I decided to throw the football in the backyard,” Nesseth said. “I threw it pretty well, and we started talking, and I decided to go out for football.
“Andrew Jorgenson had everything figured out as to how to join the team, and I’m friends with Ethan Zimmerman, one of the team captains. They helped me join the team.”
For some underclassmen, such as junior Brandon Henke, sports provide another chance to connect with new classmates.
“I went to North Lakes Academy until I switched to Forest Lake midway through my sophomore year,” Henke said. “I’ve always wanted to play football, and since North Lakes Academy doesn’t have that, I was super-excited to switch.”
For sophomore Dylan Plante, football opened a door to get out of the house and do something different.
“I wanted to do something after the pandemic hit,” he said. “Just playing Xbox was boring. I wanted to do something, so I started with weight training. From there I joined the football team.”
Fellow sophomore Nathan Parker also used weight training as a path to the football field.
“When you move to the high school, you meet a bunch of new people,” he said. “All of my new friends in high school played football. I wasn’t very athletic, but they got me into the weight room last year. Then they said, ‘Well, you did all that lifting. Now you should play football.’ So of course I joined football.”
All of those stories are music to Ferraro’s ears.
“I’m curious myself [as to why kids decide to come out],” he admitted. “When I see kids in the weight room in the summer, I ask them if they’ve ever thought about playing football. And if they tell me it’s because they’re going to be a senior, I say to them, ‘So what?’
“We’ve seen kids through the years who didn’t go out until they were sophomores and juniors, and they’ve eventually made it to the pros. Now it takes a special kind of athlete to make it to the pros, but it doesn’t take a special athlete to come out and have fun.”
Joining the team
Nesseth admitted that joining the Forest Lake football team was intimidating at first.
“I hadn’t played anything since fourth grade – no sports at all,” he said. “So it was very new to me. The toughest part was the intensity. I realized it was a very different culture.”
There also was the topic of conditioning, which was a foreign concept to some of the newcomers.
“There have been a lot more ups than downs to playing football,” Plante said. “The ‘down’ has definitely been the conditioning, and waking up for weight training at 6:45, but I’m feeling better about how my body feels.”
Henke also had to fight through the disadvantage of being surrounded by strangers.
“At first it was lonely, because I hadn’t been in the school for long and there weren’t a lot of people that I knew,” he said. “So I didn’t feel that family connection at first. But now I really feel a connection with a lot of the players, and that has been really cool. I love that.”
Longsdorf had the advantage of joining the football team after spending the year conditioning with the soccer squad. Well, it was a bit of an advantage.
“Conditioning was different, because it involved wearing pads and a helmet,” Longsdorf said. “But football conditioning was more short sprints, and I liked that better. I think it’s easier, especially with all the breaks in between.”
Ferraro said football is about more than condition, hitting, or teaching X’s and O’s.
“We work a lot on doing the right thing, and not just on the football field,” he said. “And make no mistake: These are good kids. We have a lot of good kids on this team. The more good kids you have, the more good kids you bring in.”
One example of the lessons Ferraro hopes he and his staff impart is the concept of time management.
“I’m in precalculus, and there’s a lot of homework, so [when I practice] I’m missing out on two hours where I could be doing homework,” Parker said. “When you do have time, you have to use it, but it’s been tough to learn that.
“Sometimes it feels like going to work without getting paid. But most of the time it is awesome.”
Contributing to the team
For players such as Jorgenson, the reason to join is obvious. Football teams need kickers, and Jorgenson can kick field goals and extra points.
For Nesseth, who played quarterback for the junior varsity this fall, the motivation to join the team is more obscure. While some might ask, “Why join the team when you can’t play on the varsity?” Nesseth would counter, “Why pass up an opportunity to play?”
“It’s not hard for me [to not play on the varsity], because while I’m a senior, I’m playing one of the hardest positions in football,” he said. “And since I’m just coming out for the team, it’s hard for me to say I should be starting varsity. It’s just not right, and it’s just not fair.
“I don’t worry about varsity or JV or stuff like that – I just worry about ‘my team.’ I just want to help my team win. Football is not an individual game; it’s a team game.”
Longsdorf plays cornerback on the JV, and while he has seen varsity action on kickoffs and PATs, he embraced the opportunity.
“I knew I wasn’t going to start on the varsity, but I just wanted to play,” he said. “So playing almost every snap on JV has been fun for me. I think I’d rather do that than stand on the sidelines and not play for the varsity.”
Ferraro and his staff have made sure all of the newcomers see action. For example, Henke plays weak side linebacker on the JV team, while Parker and Plante both see action on the sophomore team – Parker at left tackle, and Plante in the defensive backfield.
“We’re trying to do the right things, and I think these guys are seeing, through their friends, that we’re trying to have fun and enjoy the experience – and they want to be a part of it,” Ferraro said. “When you see this many kids come out this late in their career, it’s a good signal that they’re figuring out they are missing something good.”
And that is why none of the newcomers regretted their decision to join the Forest Lake football team this fall.
“There are moments during conditioning when you wonder what you’re doing,” Longsdorf said. “And I admit there were moments when I switched from football to soccer as a freshman when I wondered if it was the right thing. But I am so thankful I got the chance to do both.”
Nesseth admitted that he did have regrets – at first.
“I started wondering why this gamer nerd decided to play football,” he said. “But now I genuinely regret not joining football earlier. I wish I would have joined in middle school. Now that I see the opportunities, and the fun that I’m having, and it’s heartbreaking that I didn’t choose to do this earlier.”
Winning season ends abruptly for Rangers
Forest Lake’s best season in several decades ended prematurely because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Rangers originally were scheduled to face Irondale on Wednesday, Nov. 11, but that contest was canceled when Irondale was hit by the virus.
Forest Lake then scheduled a contest to be played at Monticello that same day, but the Rangers suffered COVID-related issues on the football team.
That not only canceled the game against the Magics, but also kept Forest Lake out of the section playoffs.
It was a disappointing ending to a fine season as the Rangers finished with a 3-2 record.
Those three wins were the most for the team since a four-win season in 2010. And this year’s team posted the program’s first winning record since the 2000 season.
