Forest Lake native Betsy Kelly edged defending champion Kathryn VanArragon by one stroke to claim the 21st Women’s State Open played at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington.
Kelly, a 2010 Forest Lake graduate, entered the final round on Friday, Aug. 13, as part of a three-way tie for first with VanArragon and Isabella McCauley. A pair of bogeys to open the back nine dropped Kelly three shots behind VanArragon, but Kelly rebounded with a par on 13 and a birdie on 14 to forge a tie.
Kelly finished with a par on 18 to card a 75 in the final round, while VanArragon closed with a bogey to give Kelly the title.
Kelly won the Class 3A state title at Forest Lake her junior season, then played collegiately at Colorado State. She turned professional in 2016 and has seen action on the Symetra Tour.
Kelly now will travel to Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, to compete at LPGA Qualifying School for an opportunity to potentially earn a berth on the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour.
