1:30 a.m., Nov. 4
With all 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) solidified her win over Kate Luthner (D) to the State Senate race for District 31 with to 71.32% of the vote, amassing 34,520 total votes. Luthner held onto 28.59% of the votes with 13,837 votes. There were 44 write-in votes. Luthner, of Columbus, currently sits on the Forest Lake Area School Board, a position she was elected to in the 2018 election.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
1 a.m., Nov. 4
With 30 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) grows her lead over Kate Luthner (D) with to 71.18% of the vote at 33,428 votes. Luthner is at 28.73% of the votes with 13,492 votes. There have been 44 write-in votes.
10:15 p.m.
With 22 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.53% of the vote at 26,102 votes. Luthner has received 30.39% of the votes with 11,410 votes. There have been 29 write-in votes.
9:45 p.m.
With 19 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.39% of the vote at 21,614 votes. Luthner has received 30.53% of the votes with 9,509 votes. There have been 25 write-in votes.
9:15 p.m.
With 17 of 32 precincts reporting, Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) leads Kate Luthner (D) with 69.3% of the vote at 19,570 votes. Luthner has received 30.62% of the votes with 8,648 votes. There have been 23 write-in votes.
