A 47-year-old man is hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting at the 7000 block of North Shore Trail in Forest Lake on Sunday, Nov. 28, according to Forest Lake Police Department Captain Greg Weiss. Police officers responded to a call at 1:33 which indicated the suspect, who has a protection order against him, was at the victim’s house making threats and was armed with a gun. Officers later located the suspect in his vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. When the suspect fled, officers pursued, and at the 7000 block of North Shore Trail, disabled the vehicle with a PIT maneuver. At that time, the suspect allegedly made threats to officers. Shots were fired, and the suspect was hit. It is unclear at this time if there was an exchange of gunfire or who fired shots first. 

The man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will take over the investigation in the officer-involved shooting.

Due to the BCA investigation, no information is given at this time about how many or which officers are on leave.

Another press update will be given by the Forest Lake Police Department and the BCA tomorrow.

 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments