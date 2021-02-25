Forest Lake boys hoops has won five straight
It was early in the second half, and the Forest Lake boys basketball team was struggling. White Bear Lake was making a run while junior point guard Nick Bartlett was on the bench, nursing a tender right ankle.
Bartlett looked at Rangers coach Dan Cremisino, then hobbled to the scorers table.
“I told coach I was ready,” Bartlett said.
Soon after entering the game, Bartlett nailed a 3-pointer to give his team some breathing room. On the next possession he drove the baseline, then found a wide-open teammate for another 3.
Defensively the junior turned a steal into a fast-break basket, then thwarted another White Bear Lake possession with another steal. That sequence, along with four Bartlett free throws in the final minute, allowed the Rangers to hang on to a 60-54 home win on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“What makes him, right now, the best guard in the conference, is that he defends, he runs our team, and he hits big baskets and free throws,” Cremisino said of Bartlett. “He does everything for us right now.”
Bartlett finished with 9 points despite rolling his ankle late in the first half. He asked for a little time to deal with the injury when the second half started, but he said he never considered not returning to the game.
“When you’re in the game, the adrenaline keeps you from feeling any pain,” he said. “The adrenaline just takes over.”
Senior Jordan Boysen led Forest Lake with 16 points against White Bear Lake, while fellow senior Owen Berg finished with 11.
Bartlett did not play in the contest at Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 19, but several other Rangers stepped up in a 69-64 win over the Ponies. Boysen led the scoring with 22 points, while seniors Carter Thiesfeld and Jake Schlichtmann added 15 and 11, respectively.
That depth, Cremisino said, is one of the reasons Forest Lake enters this week having won five straight to move to 7-3 on the season.
“Right now this team is making the key shot on offense and getting the key stop on defense,” he said. “This team came into the season ready to play. They are playing the right way, and right now they’re hitting on all cylinders.”
This week will be a critical one for Forest Lake’s Suburban East Conference hopes. The Rangers played at second-place Woodbury on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in a contest that was not completed before press time, then will host undefeated Mounds View on Friday, Feb. 26, before playing four of the final six games on the road.
“It’s different being on the road because of COVID-19,” Cremisino said. “It’s kind of like playing in a traveling tournament because there’s few fans. I don’t think there’s quite the home-court advantage that we’re used to.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.