For the second year in a row, the Forest Lake Alpine skiing team will be represented at the state championship meets by senior Morgan Tomas and junior Zach Trotto. The two Rangers earned their return tickets to the big show by placing among the top 10 individuals at the Section 7 meet at Giants Ridge (Biwabik) on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Alpine’s Section 7 brought a wide geographical range of schools to the Iron Range venue; Forest Lake was in a field that included local rivals like Stillwater and Chisago Lakes, far northern schools like Hibbing and Cook County, and just about everyone in between.
The top two teams in the boys and girls competition qualified for state. On the boys side, the berths were claimed by Stillwater (435 points) and Chisago Lakes (403), while Stillwater (445) and Duluth East (390) are the statebound girls teams. The Ranger boys finished 10th out of 21 with 278 points and the girls were 10th of 22 with 306.
Individual qualification for state was available to the 10 best finishers outside of the qualifying teams. In the boys race, Trotto finished his “red” run in 38.90 seconds, the fourth best time on that side of the course, and his “blue” run in 33.97, the fastest time of the day on that side. Trotto totaled an overall combined time of 1:12.87, placing him second out of 113 skiers and advancing him to state with time to spare. He was the first of 10 individual qualifiers, since section champion Adam Gaertner was representing team champion Stillwater. Gaertner’s total time of 1:12.70 was just 17 hundredths of a second faster than Trotto.
Also counting toward the Ranger boys’ team scores were Jacob Gervais (30th, 1:23.22), Mathias Peterson (70th, 1:36.73) and Aaron Bloomberg (76th, 1:38.45). Sean Sardeson completed one run but did not receive a placement after missing a gate on his second run, and Luke Ullbricht did not finish his first run.
Tomas finished her “red” run in 24th place (46.84) before improving her time in the “blue” run to 38.32, the 11th-fastest mark among girls. Her total time of 1:25.16 placed her 15th out of 118; with skiers from the team qualifiers ignored, she was the ninth-best skier in the fight for the 10 individual state berths.
Joining Tomas in compiling the Ranger girls score were Greta Stanek (39th, 1:33.14), Maja Henslin (54th, 1:35.85) and Megan Nieters (62nd, 1:39.72). Also on the hill were Tina Ochsenbauer (82nd, 1:47.50) and Grace Halley (99th, 2:09.26).
LILA’s Snow-Dragon
A new local “team” was also involved in the race, though it was a team of just one athlete. Lakes International Language Academy eighth grader Evan Lafayette became the first Dragon to compete in varsity skiing this year when LILA attached its team-of-one to the Northwest Suburban Conference in the sport. After competing in the NWSC’s regular season meets at Wild Mountain (Taylor Falls) and Trollhaugen (Dresser, Wis.), Lafayette placed 87th in the boys section race with a total time of 1:43.33.
Return trip
In returning to state, Trotto and Tomas will be returning to the site of the section ski. The state meet, contested in a single class, will be back at Giants Ridge on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Last year, Trotto finished 39th in the boys state race and Tomas placed 43rd, both out of 88 competitors. Tomas will be making her third consecutive appearance at state, having debuted in 2018 with a 75th-place showing.
