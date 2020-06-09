The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community will sponsor the fifth annual In. Art Show on Thursday, Aug. 20.
The juried and judged arts competition will offer $3,800 in prizes for entries in the visual arts, including paintings, drawings, photographs, mosaics, sculpture, multimedia, ceramics and glass.
The art will be displayed at the Hallberg Center for the Arts in Wyoming, starting on Aug. 20 and running through Saturday, Sept. 12. The competition may become a virtual exhibit if COVID-19 concerns force the closure of the Hallberg Center.
Entries are limited to one piece per artist; the entry fee is $15, which is waived for WACAC members.
Artists can enter the competition at wyomingcreativearts.org/inartshow2020. Deadline for entries is Thursday, Aug. 6 at midnight.
For more information on the contest, go to wyomingcreativearts.org.
