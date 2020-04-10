Those who cannot see a connection between the arts and athletics need look no further than two Forest Lake Area High School seniors, Beck Pope and Lily Walesheck.
For Pope, the connection between music and sports is in the commitment both require for success. “If you want to achieve things, and you want to see yourself grow and improve, you have to commit to them,” he said. “That’s obvious in choir, because if you bring attention and focus to it while allowing yourself to grow, you can learn and improve in ways you never knew existed. And the same is true in track and cross-country and Nordic skiing; if you listen to the coaches and do the work, you can see yourself achieve stuff that you never knew was possible.”
Walesheck said she has learned things from studying the violin that help her in sports, and vice versa. “I’ve learned a lot about being disciplined and focused and controlled from music, and I’ve learned how to bring that focus and control into sports,” she said. “And I’ve learned to bring the emotion into my music, to make it more passionate.”
That connection between athletics and the arts is at the center of the Triple A Award, which is presented by the Minnesota State High School League to one male and female senior from each school around the state.
The winners are honored for their academic excellence as well as their participation in athletics and the fine arts.
Pope and Walesheck are both worthy of the award on all counts – and modest, too.
“When [Athletics Director Mike Hennen] told me I had won the award, my first reaction was, ‘Really? Me?’” Walesheck said.
Pope said he had the same feeling, adding, “I still can’t quite wrap my head around the fact that people felt I was worthy of this award.”
Passion and discipline
Lily Walesheck had a bright idea that she brought to her ice hockey team before her junior year – and the idea had no connection to the action on the ice.
"I asked if we could hold a Military Appreciation Night,” she explained. “It was a fundraiser and an appreciation night. We had the color guard at the game, and each of the girls invited a military member they knew to the game. We announced each of the military members and told people what they had done. We also had special jerseys that we auctioned off, and we gave the money we made to the United Heroes League.”
The United Heroes League is a nonprofit that provides opportunities to play sports to the children of military members, a group Walesheck greatly admires.
“I have a lot of military people in my life, including a couple of my friends,” she said. “My parents have always encouraged me to thank military members for their service. When I asked people if they would like to come to the game and be honored, they were excited. I’m excited the team plans to continue the program next year.”
Walesheck was a four-year member of the Rangers’ hockey team, but that was far from the only sport in which she participated. She played tennis from eighth grade through her senior year and was on the varsity as a senior, and she played lacrosse starting in seventh grade, making the varsity starting in eighth grade.
She also plays the violin, having joined the concert orchestra as a freshman while playing in the symphonia orchestra as a junior and senior. Walesheck said her music training has had a positive impact in sports.
“In hockey and lacrosse, I can almost tell when I’m about to explode when things are going wrong,” she said. “Sometimes a teammate or a coach will notice, and sometimes I have to just tell myself. But I pull myself aside, take a deep breath, and calm myself down really quick. And that’s something I’ve learned from my music.”
Walesheck has a 3.58 unweighted GPA at Forest Lake, a mark that rises to 3.62 when weighted by AP classes and four CIS classes. She plans to attend Concordia St. Paul starting this fall, where she will play lacrosse while studying to become a physician’s assistant.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, so I’ve always wanted that to be a part of my career,” Walesheck said. “In high school I took the EMR course my junior year and just finished the EMT course this year, and I realized I really like medical things.”
She thanked her parents, Brent Walesheck and Laura Walesheck, for their support. “I thank my parents for sure, and I 100 percent thank all of the coaches and teachers I have had, because they are dedicated to wanting the best for us,” Lily Walesheck said. “I especially thank my lacrosse coach, Jenna Brown, because she has shown that she cares for us, and she is a big reason I will be playing in college. And our assistant coach, Traci Johnson, was my teacher for EMT, and she helped me realize I want to study this in college.”
As a sign of the dedication of her family, Lily mentioned her grandfather, Marvin Walesheck.
“He told me once, ‘Lily, I think tennis is boring – but I’m going to come to your matches, no matter what,’” Lily Walesheck said with a laugh. “I told him that he doesn’t have to come to the matches, but he said he wanted to come to my matches anyhow. And I love him for that.”
Stretch and grow
Beck Pope was ready to try something different.
“As a sophomore, I felt I was in my classes and in sports – and that was it,” he said. “I wanted to increase my connections in the school.”
So Pope joined the choir as a junior, and as a senior he became a member of the school’s Chamber Choir, making him one of 20 members of the group. He said it has been an experience he has greatly enjoyed.
“I had a lot of friends in the music program, and I wanted to spend more time with them,” Pope said. “And I’ve been playing guitar since I was seven, so I really enjoy music. I wanted to expand my knowledge of music, and I wanted to be more involved in the music program.”
Pope said the direction of John Guidry, Forest Lake’s director of choirs, helped smooth that transition.
“It was nice to work with Mr. Guidry, because he was good in helping me figure out how to add choir to my schedule,” Pope said. “He’s been great at building a choir community, helping us see how we could grow and also how we could help the choir grow.”
Pope already had extensive experience in multiple sports at Forest Lake. He ran cross-country for six seasons, advancing to the varsity as a junior and senior, and as a freshman he joined the track team, focusing on the 3,200-meter run. He also competed in Nordic skiing from seventh grade until his junior year.
Pope said combining sports and school was a challenge at first, but eventually he developed skills to deal with the challenges.
“The first two months of seventh grade were a pretty steep learning curve for me because I hadn’t been involved with a sport for a few years while also being involved in school,” he said. “I had to learn how to manage my time at school effectively to get the most out of that time, and I had to learn how to be focused at practice, then come home on focus on work so I wouldn’t be stressed every day.”
Academically, Pope has an unweighted 3.68 GPA and a 3.73 weighted GPA thanks to part-time postsecondary enrollment through Century College, as well as three CIS classes and several AP classes taken earlier in his career.
After graduation Pope plans to attend Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, where he will run on the cross-country team while majoring in biology with a minor in outdoor education.
At Northland he already has been accepted into the Superior Connections curriculum, a collection of courses and experiences focused on the Lake Superior watershed.
After earning his degree, Pope hopes to get a job working with the Minnesota or Wisconsin DNR or the U.S. Forest Service.
There are a number of people he thanked for the Triple A Award.
“All of my teachers and coaches over the past six years have been very influential in helping me grow as a person,” Pope said. “I love having the opportunity to thank them for the skills and stories they have shared with me. Without them, and without my teammates, I wouldn’t be where I am today – and I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”
He also thanked his parents, Dave and Bronwyn Pope, as well as his siblings: older sister Lily, who attends the University of Minnesota; brother Andres, a sophomore at Forest Lake; and younger sister Bella, who is in eighth grade.
“My older sister was in the music program at Forest Lake, and I was on several teams with my brother,” Beck Pope said. “And it’s been great to see my little sister’s involvement in swimming. I appreciate the support of my entire family.”
