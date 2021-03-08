Collaboration between Heartland Express by MnDOT
Arrowhead Transit replaced Heartland Express on March 1 to serve the residents of Isanti and Chisago counties as the public transit system.
The transit’s Isanti County and Chisago County expansion is part of a collaboration between Heartland Express and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, and is funded by MnDOT.
Tony Potter, marketing and public relations coordinator for Arrowhead Transit in Gilbert, said that rates are one of the main changes with the new transit system.
“Heartland Express, right now they have a rate for the general public,” Potter said in an interview on Feb. 23. “And then they have rates for seniors and veterans. Our rates are one standard rate because that’s the way we do it for all of the eight counties that we currently serve.”
Heartland Express one-way base fares used to be:
— $0.75 for ages 65 and older, veterans, and others for in-town rides.
— $1.50 for in-town rides for the general public.
— $2 for city-to-city rides.
— $3.50 for bus-to-bus transfer.
Arrowhead Transit’s standard in-town rate is 25 cents less than Heartland Express, but they removed the 75-cent discount rate for seniors, veterans and others.
“The reason we did that is because that’s the way we do it in all of our counties,” Potter said. “So if we were going to implement a senior change, we would need to do that for everybody to make it fair. I mean, it’s kind of hard to offer it in one area over the others.”
The Arrowhead Transit schedules and routes are identical to Heartland Express, Potter said. In the future, Arrowhead Transit will research to learn more about the community for potential expansion and better service, he said.
Hiring and bus routes
All full-time driver positions have been filled, said Arrowhead Transit Manager Julia Dupla.
“We can definitely use some more part-time and casual drivers,” she said, adding that the casual positions are ideal for retired people who may want to have flexibility with their work schedules.
Dupla said the buses will be looping around Cambridge and other towns to pick up people waiting at the bus stops.
“We would prefer people pre-call,” Dupla said. “Eventually, we’re probably not going to be making the circles, eventually. But that’s months down the road.”
Stopping the bus loops around town will depend on ridership and service demand, Dupla said.
“We want to make sure that the buses are at the places that they will use the most,” said Sandy Wheelecor, an Arrowhead Transit manager based in Grand Rapids.
“If we could supply a faster, better service and get more people on and off the bus faster, (that’s the goal),” Dupla said.
Dupla said one of the biggest benefits Arrowhead Transit will offer is access to more services such as shopping runs.
“We go to Duluth, we can connect to Aitkin if we need to,” she said. “You know, so people [who] want to do destination stuff, we can supply those services because we run routes in all those areas.”
South Chisago County routes run 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for $2 one-way. It will make hourly stops in Center City, Lindstrom, Chisago City, and Wyoming and Stacy. Connections can be made to other connecting cities in Isanti County and beyond.
For more information, visit arrowheadtransit.com/county-schedules/chisago-county/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.