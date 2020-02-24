Local bonding projects also priority
Bonding projects, tax cuts, and health care/prescription woes are on top of agendas for area senators and representatives during the Minnesota legislative session, which began on Feb. 11.
At the forefront is a battle for what to do with the state’s $1.3 billion surplus for the 2020-2021 biennium, and area legislators are geared up to fight for local bonding projects, Social Security tax cuts, and making health care — specifically, prescription drugs like insulin — more affordable for Minnesotans.
“I’m excited we’re back. I was looking forward to getting to work,” Minnesota District 39 Sen. Karin Housley said.
Minnesota District 39A Rep. Bob Dettmer and Housley are working to attain bonding projects for Forest Lake, including a proposed pedestrian bridge over Highway 97 at Goodview Avenue by Forest Lake Area High School and Middle School, a joint effort by the city and Forest Lake Area Schools. The intersection has been a point of concern for both district and city officials, especially following the death of a student in 2016 after she was hit by a car when crossing the highway. The construction of a roundabout, outfitted with crosswalks and flashing lights, at that intersection is slated to begin this spring, and is anticipated to be completed by this fall. However, district and city leaders have also pushed for a bridge, similar to the one that crosses over Highway 61 by the high school, to be constructed over Highway 97 to ensure student safety. That request was previously denied and is not included in the current bonding package for the intersection. The current proposal by the city is for $3.2 million for the design and engineering of the pedestrian bridge and walkway.
“I think that’s the top priority for the city,” Dettmer said.
While local bonding projects are a top priority for both Dettmer and Housley, state Senate Republicans are battling with Democrats about the amount of bond spending. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz proposed a budget of nearly $2 billion prior to the beginning of the legislative session, while Senate Republicans aim to hold that number at $1 billion, with a focus on wastewater infrastructure, state-operated education buildings, and roads and bridges.
Another bonding project for area legislators is a construction project for the intersection of Highway 36 and Manning Avenue in Stillwater, which many area residents pass through on their commute. The intersection has been the site of a handful of serious crashes in recent years.
“I think we’re going to get that one through,” Dettmer said.
The expansion of Highway 8 continues to be amid discussion for Dettmer, as well.
Keeping road conditions up to date is a priority for both. Housley has been touring across the state to see the specific bonding project requests.
“It’s hard to commute from home to work when our roads keep falling apart across the state,” Housley said.
Tax cuts
Housley, Dettmer and District 31 Sen. Michelle Benson, all Republicans, are aiming to use the surplus as ignition to eliminate the state’s tax on Social Security. Minnesota is the one of 13 states in the nation that has an income tax on Social Security.
“I hear all the time for constituents; they’re moving out of state because Minnesota is still taking it,” Housley said.
“That’s a tax we should try to wean the state off of and keep that money in the people’s pockets that really need it,” Dettmer said.
Benson is also hoping some of the surplus will go toward tax deductions for farmers and small businesses.
“Let’s open up that deduction, so that our farmers and small business owners aren’t disadvantaged compared to Wisconsin,” Benson said.
Health care dysfunction and unaffordable drug prices
At the top of the priority list for both Benson and Housley is a number of objectives under health care, specifically in regards to waste and dysfunction at the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Internal audits released in January found violations of laws which prevent fraud, waste and abuse, which included nearly $100 million of improper payments or overpayments, according to the Star Tribune.
“That’s going to take a lot of oversight and accountability,” Benson said, who is the chairwoman of the Health and Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. Alongside that is the battle for affordable health care, with great attention to rising drug prices, including insulin prices, which have skyrocketed in recent years, forcing many of those who need it to travel to Canada to purchase insulin where it can be purchased for a fraction of the local cost. It’s one of Benson’s top priorities, she said. One of the ways she said the state hopes to accomplish this is through a reimportation of the insulin, a way she says that will allow the drugs to still meet safety standards without having to go through a “complicated” rebating system, she said.
“Those are significant ways we’re going to help consumers who cannot afford their drugs, but also understand why drugs are as expensive as they are,” Benson said.
“Minnesota families were devastated by premiums after Obamacare and the failure of MNsure. So we really want to focus and work on having pharmacy transparency,” Housley added.
Transportation and education
Transportation funding is also key for Dettmer. One such item is working toward transportation equity for school districts.
Because the state funds school districts’ transportation needs through a per-pupil formula, school districts that have close residential neighborhoods can make money on transportation, while school districts such as Forest Lake see a shortfall. For Forest Lake, that hits a shortfall of $1 million per year because of the geographic distance and time it takes to bus students to and from school. Dettmer says there are approximately 75 school districts across the state who run a deficit for the transportation financing. Members of the Forest Lake school district are a part of a statewide task force that is working to address this issue.
“Hopefully, they’ll take into the consideration the number of miles the districts have to transport their students,” Dettmer said. “Hopefully, the new formula will take into consideration the number of miles.”
Housley is working on discussions to help solve the state’s education achievement gap regarding race and socioeconomic status.
“We still need to do a lot of work when it comes to education,” Housley said. “We have the highest achievement gap in the country. We have to work on closing that gap.”
She said that former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Paige proposed a constitutional amendment that reiterates the necessity for a quality education for all.
Veterans, seniors, and law enforcement
Dettmer’s signature work with veterans will continue this year as he waits for funding for three veterans homes across the state.
He also has re-introduced a bill that focuses on a tax exclusion for property taxes to spouses of veterans. Previously, there was a time limit on how long a spouse could claim the benefit, and last year, that time limit was eliminated. Last year, Dettmer’s bill that would allow a one-time transfer of that tax exclusion for a spouse downsizing to a smaller home was taken out of the omnibus bill, and he is fighting to keep that in this year.
“It puts the more expensive piece of property back on the tax rolls, and a surviving spouse would have that one-time transfer to a less expensive home,” Dettmer said.
His work is also focusing on getting some funding for a medal of honor memorial to be built on the Capitol grounds as well as improvements at the veterans camp on Big Marine Lake in Scandia.
Housley is continuing her signature work fighting for seniors and vulnerable adults, an effort that saw great success last year with the passing of a bill that allows residents (or their caretakers) to keep a security camera in their room due to concerns over treatment. The legislation also signified the state’s broadest expansion in oversight of senior and vulnerable adult care facilities.
“That was a big one: protecting our most vulnerable,” Housley said. “Going forward, we’ll be working on how we can get more services to the people.”
Driver’s license testing equity is also a top item on Housley’s agenda. Investigations by local media showed how certain driving school businesses were able to block large sections of time for their students to take driver’s tests, something Housley said “shouldn’t happen.” That has created a backlog for driver’s license testing, requiring some parents and children to get up and wait in line before dawn hoping to make it through the testing line.
“Right now, the backlog is six months in advance, and if you fail, then you have to wait another four to six months,” Housley said. She’s looking to promote a bill that would allow for third-party testing, taking some of the burden of in-car testing off of the state’s system.
Benson is looking at how to change formulas to provide more funding for police and fire departments across the state, especially as violent crime continues to rise in the Twin Cities. She said that recently the Minneapolis Police Department asked the city for 400 more officers, and the City Council approved 14. This also applies to promoting a safe working environment for state troopers and would encourage more students to attend the trooper academy to pursue a career in law enforcement.
“It’s time for us to make sure money we’re spending to the cities from the state is being used for things that benefit all Minnesotans. We all want to go into our metro region to feel safe. We want troopers on the road,” Benson said.
District 32B Rep. Anne Neu, District 31B Rep. Cal Bahr, and District 32 Sen. Mark Koran were unavailable for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.