Funds raised to go to two nonprofits
For 56 years, Dave Freemore would write about his deer hunting experiences. Sometimes just a sentence, others just a paragraph or two. He wrote more for his own memory, just so he could remember the tales of his experiences out in the wilderness as he might share them with others.
He kept the journal and would add to it every hunting season. But he didn’t have any plans for his little snippets of writing.
During his travels for work as a security auditor for HID Global, he met a co-worker named Lee Cromardy, from Massachusetts. Freemore was from the east side of Comfort Lake, just at the border of Wyoming and Chisago City, but they were sent on business trips together, both stateside and abroad, to handle security audits of facilities. As they got to know each other, he shared about his book of snippets of hunting stories.
“We had a lot of time to just chat off-hours, and I mentioned the bits and pieces of it that I put together. She said, ‘Well, someday you ought to write a book about it,’” Freemore said. It was a thought that fell by the wayside — until last October.
“Out of the clear blue, she called me up. She said, ‘Well, are you ready to start writing?’” Freemore said.
Recently retired, Cromardy was looking for a project to keep her busy during the pandemic. She had lost her husband just four months prior and thought there was no time like the present to get started on helping Freemore write his book. So Freemore started expounding on his sentences and short paragraphs, turning them into short stories, and then would send them off to Cromardy.
“Along the way, because she’s a better writer than I am, she’d ask: ‘How about this? What did you mean here, or how did you feel about that?’ Those probing questions, and she forced, or encouraged, me into doing just that and talking more about it. ‘What were the surroundings like? What was the atmosphere, what was the day like?’” he said.
The two would work together, back and forth, over the next several months, to flesh out his book. Then, in mid-January, Cromardy said this was as far as she could help Freemore and suggested a few publishing options.
He wasn’t sure about what he wanted to do next — not wanting to invest a lot of money in publishing the stories, but wanting to get them out there somehow.
As he was talking with Jeanine Hansen, the president of the Comfort Lakes Association, while at a meeting, she said she was familiar with the process and offered her help in getting the book across the finish line.
“Jeanine said, ‘Send me everything that you have and I’ll go through and edit it,’” he recalled.
As she started further editing the book, she suggested adding more stories other than hunting, to mix it up “and make it not sound like ‘bam, bam, shoot Bambi,’” Freemore said.
So with the help of his wife, Jan, he wrote about maple syrup making, his participation in more than 30 international missions trips through the years, and his childhood memories of harvesting chickens and rabbits for sale.
“My parents would bring home a case of whole chickens, butchered chickens, which was cheaper than it was to buy them that way, and I’d cut them up and package them, and whatever the difference in price, they’d pay me for that,” he said. “At that same time, we were raising rabbits. I think we had 300 rabbits, and some of them were raised for meat. It was my responsibility to look through them, clean them up, package them so we could put them up for sale.”
Adding in those more personal stories, he said, helped give the book a bit of life.
By mid-March, the writing and editing process was complete, and Hansen helped Freemore walk through the process of putting his book up for sale with Kindle Direct Publishing, titling it “Deerly Beloved: A collection of short stories from a guy in the woods.”
“The goal when I wrote the book wasn’t to make money, it was just one of my bucket list things,” Freemore said. “Way in the back of my brain, in my wildest dreams, I thought maybe someday I might [write a book], but I never had any specific goals to do that, necessarily. But all the cards fell in the right place, and things happen and people show up in your life and they make things go around.”
Freemore decided that he wanted to work with a couple nonprofits so any funds raised would go to them. Freemore landed on Second Harvest Heartland, a nonprofit food assistance organization with local area programs, and Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, an addiction recovery center. He’s had a connection to both, with some of his life endeavors working to help end hunger.
But he’s had personal experiences with Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
“It’s been a great family friend in helping my grandson walk through his troubles,” he said. “He’s doing great. He’s happy, he’s got a girlfriend, he’s clean. He’s so busy with his work and friends and girlfriend, we don’t always get to hear from him as often as we like, but that’s OK, because he’s on the right track.”
As for finishing the book, Freemore said it comes with a great sense of satisfaction.
“It’s almost like having finished building your own house. I don’t even mean subcontracting out the work, but building everything by hand by yourself, and I’ve done that a couple of times,” he said.
He hopes readers will connect with the stories, laugh or just get a sense of life in and around nature.
“I hope readers ... can relate to common experiences, and maybe get a chuckle.”
Freemore said finishing also comes with a sigh of relief, but he is also preparing for more.
“One of the thoughts I had after that is now I have to start collecting more stories.”
“Deerly Beloved: A collection of short stories from a guy in the woods” can be found by searching for the title on amazon.com.
