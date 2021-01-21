Lakes International Language Academy announced its plan to have students enrolled in its secondary school return to the classroom as soon as Jan. 26.
In an announcement made to families on Jan. 11, LILA completed its plans for returning students to some form of in-person learning.
LILA had informed families of its plans for returning elementary-age students to the classroom after Gov. Tim Walz made it clear that schools should be prioritizing their youngest learners.
According to LILA’s current plan, following grades Pre-K-3 returning to hybrid or in-person learning, grades 6-8 will be the second group of students to return to a hybrid model of learning at the school’s Headwaters Building on Jan. 26.
With restrictions in place allowing only three grades to return to a building or campus at a time, grades 6-8 will return earlier than grades 4-5, which are scheduled to return to hybrid learning on Feb. 8, the same day as grades 9-12.
The school has days off for students in their current plan in order to allow for a day or two for teachers to prepare for the shift in models.
While the current plan has been announced, the school also made it clear in the release to parents that if needed the school would again make changes to its current model or reverse the rollback into the classroom.
The school called attention to when it made the shift to distance learning in November, stating that the root cause was not the virus or the spread in the larger community. Rather it was the need for staff to quarantine because of symptoms or exposure and the lack of substitutes to fill in.
In the release, Executive Director Shannon Peterson shared her appreciation for families.
“I know this school year has been far from easy for families,” Peterson said in the release to families. “I want to thank you for your flexibility in changing learning models throughout the year, and your support of your children’s education, your children’s teachers, and all of us at LILA!”
NLA
North Lakes Academy has also announced a plan to return its students to the classroom.
The first grades to return to the classroom will be grades 9-12, who will return to full in-person learning on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 25 and 26, will be work days for teachers in order to prepare for the return of students who have not been in an in-person learning model since the school moved them from hybrid to distance learning on Nov. 24.
NLA Executive Director Cam Stottler had shared that it was a priority to return students to some form of in-person learning when Gov. Walz made his announcement.
Grades 6-8 will remain in a hybrid learning model until further consideration about a return to full in-person learning can be made sometime near spring break.
There is also no change for grades K-5, who have not been moved out of their in-person learning model this school year.
