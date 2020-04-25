The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has hunting information for the 2020 bear season available. Prospective hunters should apply online at www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html or by telephone at 1-888-665-4236 (1-MN-LICENSE).
The application deadline is Friday, May 1.
Baiting can begin on Friday, Aug. 14; the hunting season extends from Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Sunday, Oct. 18.
In 1987 the DNR revised bear permit area boundaries to allow for less restrictive taking of bear around the margins of their range. The number of bear hunters in this marginal area is not limited. As a result, 2020 bear season licensing will consist of these types:
* Permit areas: A limited number of bear licenses will be issued through preference system drawings (see map).
* Permit area 451: Hunters do not need to apply in lottery drawing. An unlimited number of licenses will be sold over the counter starting Wednesday, Aug. 5.
* A no-quota area: That part of the state outside the permit areas. An unlimited number of licenses will be available, and no application or drawing is required.
* Nuisance bear hunters: To be included on a list of potential nuisance bear hunters, select area 88 as second choice in the lottery application.
Hunters are limited to one adult bear per licensed hunter in quota areas and one adult bear per licensed hunter in no-quota areas
The cost of the licenses are $45 for Minnesota residents age 18 and older; $231 for non-residents age 18 and older; $6 for those ages 13-17, regardless of residence; and $1 for ages 10-12. All prices include issuing fees.
