Anoka County is searching for a new staff person to spearhead its economic development program and is upgrading the job to a director-level position.
Jacquel Hajder, who was hired as an economic specialist in June 2018 to promote economic development in the county, has resigned for a job in the private sector, left the first week of March.
With her resignation, the County Board Feb. 23 upgraded the vacant position to economic development director with a corresponding increase in pay grade because the position has grown significantly, according to County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah.
Hiring Hajder in 2018 was the County Board’s first step to implement recommendations of an economic development recruitment road map study prepared by consultant Ady Advantage through a public/private partnership that involved several local cities, the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce and Connexus Energy.
One of the top recommendations of the study was that the county hire a person to coordinate economic development with local communities.
Hajder has done a “fabulous” job working with the cities and one township in the county, according to Commissioner Scott Schulte, County Board chairperson.
“Her departure will be a big loss to the county,” Schulte said in an interview.
Hajder was offered a raise to stay with the county, but it was not about money but the challenge of a new opportunity in the private sector, Schulte said.
Hajder will join Bloomington-based Doran Companies in a position created for her, Schulte said.
Following Hajder’s resignation letter in mid-February, the upgraded position was posted nationally in trade group publications, according to Schulte.
Representatives of cities in the consortium as well as the chamber and Connexus Energy will be invited to take part in the applicant interviews, he said.
The position is paid for from two county sources — the county administration office and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority, which is made up of the same members as the County Board.
Hajder told the HRA her new job will involve the real estate world, but she will continue to live in the county.
“I thank you for your trust,” she said. “This is a great county, and I am proud of the work that has been accomplished.”
The County Board vote to restructure the economic development position was not unanimous. Commissioner Matt Look was opposed, and Commissioner Julie Braastad was not present.
Look objected to upgrading the position because of its impact on the budget this year and the “tails” it creates for next year, he said. “This should be done at budget time,” he said.
But Commissioner Robyn West, who chairs the Management Committee that recommended the restructuring, said the county can’t control when “people come and go” and “we want to get the best candidate we can.”
The job is critical to economic development in the county, according to Schulte, who said it was “the right thing to do.”
The restructuring better represents what the position is and the work that is being done, Sivarajah said.
