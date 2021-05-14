Board hires consultant to identify potential site
The Anoka County Board recently approved a contract with a consultant for site plan design services for a new jail, correctional facility, parking ramp and 911 call center.
The $44,500 contract was awarded to Wold Architects and Engineers. Klein McCarthy Architects submitted a proposal for $78,500.
The Sheriff’s Office, county administration and county finance, facilities and corrections departments reviewed the proposals and ultimately selected Wold Architects.
Wold provided information regarding its sustainable design and cost management approaches, according to the board’s resolution of approval.
“The reason Wold was chosen in this process was the Klein group couldn’t do everything,” Commissioner Scott Schulte said. “They had to find another group to come in with them, to try to meet our RFP [request for proposal]. ... That made myself and number of people on staff very uncomfortable.”
The contract is for identifying a site for new facilities, such as a new jail, correctional facility, parking ramp and 911 call center, Schulte said.
“It’s basically working on where we should build each of these, if we should build them, if they should be combined or separate,” Schulte said.
The potential design and construction will come later.
“If we decide to move forward, chances are we will negotiate with that architect, just as nature of the business and where we’re going and what needs to happen, because they will have the only information to do it,” said Cory Kampf, the county’s Finance and Central Services Division manager. “Otherwise we’ll have to start over again with a new firm and have to bring them up to speed.”
When the two proposals came in, the department focused on the proposal itself rather than the cost that came with it, Kampf said.
“At the end, we did feel Wold was the best,” Kampf said.
The department is aware of only three or four consultants in the region that would be able to do the job, so it wasn’t a surprise that only two firms put in a proposal.
