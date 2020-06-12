Anoka County commissioners passed a resolution May 26 encouraging Gov. Tim Walz to rescind orders closing businesses.
The resolution pointed out that during the governor’s stay-at-home order some businesses were allowed to continue to operate but others, as well as churches, were unable to open even if they had plans to reopen safely following the expiration of the stay-at-home order.
The resolution also blamed the order for undue hardship and financial loss for many of the businesses in question, stating some may never recover.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner took issue with a portion of the resolution that encouraged the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to protect the businesses that choose to open by not interfering with their operations.
She called the clause confusing to local law enforcement and raised concerns over the Sheriff’s Office being an independent branch of government.
“I don’t see a need to involve or encourage the Sheriff’s Office in any way around this,” Meisner said.
Commissioner Jeff Reinert, who offered the resolution, disagreed. He argued that it just encourages the Sheriff’s Office not to interfere with businesses operating under CDC guidelines.
“The only reason why businesses are not opening is because they don’t want the Sheriff’s Office or a police department to come in, give them a fine, shut them down, drag them off to jail — that’s why they’re not opening,” Reinert said.
Commissioner Matt Look agreed with Reinert, saying the resolution was just a statement of the county’s position.
“I think a lot of these small businesses got caught in a wave of insanity where they could have very easily operated with social distancing, they could’ve very easily been clean, they could’ve very easily avoided unnecessary conflict with the public,” Look said.
Look argued that anyone who was worried about their health could choose not to go out.
“That’s the beauty of the freedom country, you can stay home if you so choose,” Look said.
Board Chair Scott Schulte said Sheriff James Stuart said he was not in favor of the language in the resolution. Specifically the phrase “interfere” could raise issues with his office.
“I know we’re encouraging him to not interfere with businesses, but he takes umbridge with that, and if he does I probably do too,” Schulte said.
He suggested the commissioners modify the language in the resolution.
While the clause encouraging the Sheriff’s Office to support businesses remained in resolution, the commissioners ultimately decided to remove the phrase “by not interfering with their right to operate.”
Meisner took issue with the clause referencing the constitutional rights of citizens. She pointed out that it was redundant because as a constitutional county Anoka County must uphold those rights. Additionally Meisner raised concerns about counties picking and choosing what they deemed were constitutional rights, despite those decisions being made in the court of law.
Commissioner Mike Gamache took issue with the resolution’s reference to Governor Walz’s order as the cause of the undue hardship, arguing that it should say the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reinert disagreed, saying the governor’s order was unfair and is what caused the economic hardships.
“It is the order and the language of the order that did cause the financial loss and the undue hardship,” Reinert said. “Because the order didn’t have to go as far as it did and be as unfair as it was.”
He argued that if any businesses were open the guidelines should apply to all businesses, with some exceptions for certain kinds of businesses where necessary.
Anticipating arguments that this resolution may be out of date come June 1, Look argued that the resolution showed the commissioners’ agreement with what changes occurring on June 1 and what the county wants to see in the future.
The resolution passed 5-2, with Meisner and Gamache opposed.
