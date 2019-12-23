Anoka County received a 2019 Association of Minnesota Counties Award for its Human Services Leadership Mentorship Program, which was developed to connect new leaders to more experienced staff for increased support, at the association’s annual banquet Dec. 11 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud.
The purpose of mentorship program is to increase workforce retention and positively impact the quality of supervision, program service delivery and enhance customer service. This 12-month program started in October of 2018 and involved seasoned supervisors, managers and directors interested in the program completing interest forms and identifying individual expertise as well as areas to expand their professional growth. Mentors were then paired with mentees based on this information. The program’s inaugural year saw nine mentor/mentee matches, and 77% of the mentor pairs were still meeting by the end of the first year with many planning to continue past the one-year commitment. By matching the pairs based on interests and expertise, members were able to connect on a more personal and professional level by sharing books, articles and other leadership tools such as TED talks. The program averaged a four out of five in overall satisfaction.
Through innovation and creativity, this program increased communication, coordination and collaboration in support of division leadership.
“We’re proud to be recognized by AMC for the quality of this mentorship program,” Commissioner Scott Schulte, chair of the Anoka County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “This program has been integral to the expansion of a work environment in human services that is professional and dedicated to serving the public.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.