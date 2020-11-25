Anoka County Parks has scheduled three separate seasonal activities for the month of December.
On Dec. 3 from 10 to 11:15 a.m. at the Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., children ages 2-to-5-years old who are accompanied by an adult can learn how animals stay warm in the cold winter months. Registration for the event is required and the cost is $3 for children and adults.
On Dec. 9 those ages 50 and up will be able to participate in the Lunch with a Naturalist via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will be able to learn about the basics of animal tracking and about the wildlife around the area. The program requires registration but the event is free.
On Dec. 10 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wargo Nature Center residents can learn about the natural environment with hands-on activities. The event requires registration and costs $5 per person.
For more information about any of the upcoming events call 763-324-3350 or visit anokacountyparks.com.
