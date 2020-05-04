The Anoka County Job Training Center has resources available for youths to help them in the many areas related to gaining employment.
To access the Job Training Center’s virtual hiring events and program opportunities, visit anokacounty.us/jtc.
Contact Darcy Hokkanen for interview practice, resume writing tips, career exploration/technical training exploration at darcy.hokkanen@co.anoka.mn.us or 763-324-2306.
For those looking for help to find internships, work experience or paid training after high school, contact anokacounty.us/jtcapply or call 763-324-2284.
To search current job openings, visit minnesotaworks.net.
And to access free webinars on how to write a resume, interviewing tips and job search assistance, visit through CareerForce in Blaine at careerforcemn.com/job-loss-resources.
