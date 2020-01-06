The Anoka County Information Technology Department recently received two Golden GOVIT awards for innovations that reduce waste, save time and make people’s lives easier.
The awards were presented to the county from GTS Educational Events, an organization that designs, convenes and supports educational programs for government and civic sectors that engage, inspire and inform.
One Golden GOVIT award was given to application developer Tom Rogers for his work to streamline the county’s outside agency hospice process, which resulted in a reduction of paper usage, timelier reports, and a simpler process to send information directly to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
Application developer Charles Kolstad won the other award for developing a new electronic employment application review system for the county. This system also cuts down on paper usage. In the past, when conducting an interview, county staff used a paper process to write notes, score candidates and compile information. Kolstad developed a paperless scoring application, and his system includes other features such as a function to add a job posting, applicants and applications, and interview dates and times.
“Our county IT Department is constantly looking for ways to simplify processes, enhance communication, improve security and decrease waste,” Scott Schulte, chair of the Anoka County Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “I’m proud our employees are being recognized for their efforts from a well-respected organization such as GTS Educational Events.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.