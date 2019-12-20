Fifty volunteer drivers for Anoka County’s Medlink Transportation Program were honored during a luncheon at the Banquets of Minnesota in Fridley. Between Sept. 1, 2018, and Aug. 31, 2019, volunteer drivers racked up a total of 137,843 miles on 6,885 trips, driving passengers primarily to veterans’ medical facilities in Minneapolis, St. Cloud, Ramsey, and Maplewood, as well as other clinics and medical facilities. Anoka County Medlink drivers contributed 9,157 hours of service. That represents more than 380 days.
Commissioner Scott Schulte, chair of Anoka County Board of Commissioners, lauded all the drivers for their service.
“While we can attempt to put a monetary value on the service provided by our volunteer drivers, in reality their true value is immeasurable,” Schulte said in a press release. “This positive action means so much to the people our Medlink drivers serve.”
Several drivers were also honored for their long years of volunteer service with the Medlink Transportation Program, including the following:
• Dianne Pederson, Mike Reider, Doris LaVoi, Jim McGrath, Lonnie LaRose, Gerald Barbour, and Eugene Auge for five years of service; and Laura Louis for 15 years of service.
The top three drivers who logged the most hours, miles and trips over the past year were also recognized, including Mike Reider, who logged 7,076 miles, 342 hours and 234 trips; David Westphall, who logged 7,900 miles, 430 hours and 256 trips; and David Adrian, who logged over 13,000 miles, 700 hours and 540 trips.
