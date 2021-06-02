Anoka County Commute Solutions will host its annual Bike to Work Week celebration Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18.
Bike to Work Week is an opportunity to test out what it would be like to bike to and from work. Participants get rewarded for taking part. Each participant receives a free t-shirt and goodie bag (limit 200). Grand prize winners can win either a paddleboard or bike. Additionally, any company or organization that participates will receive a free bike rack and complimentary breakfast.
Other activities include bike bingo starting Monday, June 14. Those who share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #AnokaCountyBikeWeek could win a free $20 gift certificate to a local retailer. There will be 20 gift cards given away.
On Tuesday, June 15 starting at 6 p.m., Commute Solutions will partner with Rum River Art Center to offer a free bike paint night. There is a limit of 20 attendees, and participants must register for Bike to Work Week.
On Wednesday, June 16 starting at 4 p.m., Commute Solutions is hosting a group bike ride and free bike safety checks at Aikin Park in Anoka. Free dinner will be available at 4:15 p.m., and there will be a 45-minute group bike ride at 5 p.m. A bicycle expert from Ramsey Bicycle will be on site after the bike ride to provide free bike safety checks from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Thursday, June 17 starting at 7 p.m., Commute Solutions will host Bike to Work Week Trivia night.
On Friday, June 18 from 7 to 9 a.m., staff will have a table at the front of the Anoka County Government Center with free coffee and snacks.
Visit anokacounty.us/1530/Bike-to-Work-Week-2021 or contact Commute Solutions at (763) 324 – 3201, or visit commutesolutions@co.anoka.mn.us for more information and to register.
