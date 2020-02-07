Residents of Anoka County’s 6th District will head to the polls on Feb. 11 to elect a county commissioner.
A special election was called in June 2019 following the resignation of then Commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah. A special election for the seat was held on Nov. 5, in which voters decided Cindy Hansen and Jeff Reinert will face off in another special election on Feb. 11. The winner will fill the seat until the end of its term in December 2020.
Both of the candidates in the special election answered a questionnaire provided to them by APG-ECM Publishers, published in The Times on Jan. 30. An online version can be found at tinyurl.com/vrg9dvf.
Linwood’s two polling locations will be open for the special election. Precinct One will be Linwood Senior Center, located at 22817 Typo Creek Drive
and Precinct Two will be at Linwood Covenant Church, located at 6565 Viking Blvd. NE. In Columbus, voting will be held at the city’s public works building, located at 16345 Kettle River Blvd. All polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
