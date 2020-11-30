To accommodate the organics recycling drop-off program, the Anoka County compost sites, Bunker Hills and Rice Creek, will remain open on a winter schedule from December to March.
Both locations will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Dec. 1 to March 31.
Bunker Hills is located at 13285 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, and the Rice Creek site is located at 7701 Main St, Lino Lakes. Extended hours will begin again starting on April 1, 2021, weather permitting.
There is no charge for organics and for the first four cubic yards of debagged leaves, grass clippings, and garden waste. There is a $5 charge for each additional four yards of leaves and grass. Tree waste disposal fee depends on the size and amount of the material. Residents are asked to keep organics, yard waste, and tree waste separate.
For more information, visit AnokaCounty.us/yardwaste, AnokaCounty.us/organics or call 763-324-3400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.