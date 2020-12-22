County levies won’t increase next year, as Anoka County attempts to minimize impacts on residents struggling with the coronavirus pandemic.
County commissioners adopted three levies unanimously Dec. 4, but were divided over a decision to provide non-union employees a performance-based raise.
The general property tax levy will remain the same as in 2020 at just under $142 million. The public safety levy will also remain flat at $1.8 million, and the Regional Rail Authority levy will decrease to $2.2 million.
“The CARES Act and the dollars infused into local governments helped make this happen,” County Board Chair Scott Schulte said.
An average home, valued at $255,861, will pay $792 for the property tax levy.
Residential properties pay the majority of the county’s levy, about 68.8%. That is a smaller share than the 2020 levy, when residential properties paid 69.9%.
Apartment and commercial properties are an increasing share of the levy income. Apartment properties increased slightly, from 5.4% to 5.6% of the levy. Commercial properties increase by just under 1 percentage point to 23.2% of the levy. The remainder of the property tax levy comes from agricultural and personal property taxes, according to the presentation.
The county had five goals in addition to maintaining a flat levy. They were: maintaining the current level of services, address increased public safety needs, preserve and improve county assets, economic development and recovery, and the modernization of service delivery, County Administrator Rhonda Sivarajah said.
The county expects a total of $343 million in expenditures in 2021. The largest single category, accounting for approximately $96 million (28%) of the budget, is human services. Following that is public safety, which is slated to cost $81 million, or 24% of the budget.
“About 70% of our expenditures are based in three areas: human services, public safety and road and bridges or transportation,” Cory Kampf, the finance and central services division manager, said. “Those make up the lion’s share of what we do.”
The county expects $343 million in revenue in 2021. More than three-quarters of revenue comes from property taxes (totaling almost $142 million) and intergovernmental grants (almost $120 million).
Non-union employee raises
County commissioners also approved a performance-based wage increase of up to 2% for non-union employees 6-1 with Commissioner Matt Look dissenting.
Look criticized the raises based on how the money was appropriated. He was opposed to using the asset preservation fund to make up an ongoing expense, because the fund is designed for one-time purchases, he said.
Look also said using the asset preservation fund to pay for raises meant the county would have to make up for it next year, and he argued that whatever cash the county has should instead be dedicated toward large future projects that could add debt.
“It’s not an issue of value of employees,” Look said. “I want to continue to emphasize that. Employees are extremely valuable, and one of the benefits that they have is that they have a job today, and they have stability today and they haven’t had disruption — like so many others that are out there.”
Schulte said the money isn’t coming directly out of asset preservation, but instead from the savings that would normally go into the preservation fund.
He also pointed out that many of the county’s employees have spouses who may have been laid off or are business owners struggling with the restrictions placed on them by the pandemic.
“Many of our employees are struggling — they are some of the people you are referring to,” Schulte said.
He also said vacancies, retirements and unfilled positions are saving the county almost $7 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.