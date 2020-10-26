The Anoka County Board signed off on $2.78 million in expenditures from the federal coronavirus relief bill last week.
Items approved Oct. 13 were part of the fourth round of money approved by the county to help fight the coronavirus.
The single largest item approved by commissioners was almost $1.8 million in reimbursements to county facilities for COVID-19 related expenditures. Those costs included barriers, personal protection equipment, disinfection supplies and more.
Commissioners approved $150,000 for additional equipment to allow employees to maintain social distancing while working. The equipment allows county employees to work via telework systems or in modified office spaces. It includes peripheral equipment such as laptops, webcams and headsets. The money is in addition to $500,000 the county approved in July.
A replacement camera system for the Anoka County Government Center was approved at a total of $134,814. The system will allow for monitoring activity in areas that are open to the public or unsupervised due to a lack of staffing in the building, according to county documents.
The board approved a total of $133,000 in additional pay for some county staff. The amount includes $43,000 in hazard pay for public safety staff who responded to unrest in the metro area last spring. The remainder is slated for on-call pay to public health staff participating in a 24/7 emergency response program under the Public Health Department.
A total of $125,558 was approved for software intended to improve the safety of first responders. The software will help dispatchers better process emergency calls by allowing for COVID-19 specific questions to be included in what dispatchers ask. The current system does not allow the customizable questions, according to county documents.
Video conferencing equipment for staff and the corrections department was approved at a total cost of $123,000. Two public health video conferencing rooms were approved for $95,000 for staff to use for training or in-person meetings.
Another $21,000 was approved for the juvenile courthouse to facilitate hearings, trainings and remote interviews. The last $7,000 of the videoconferencing money will go to the Rum River Workhouse for hearings, training and virtual programming for inmates.
Commissioners approved $102,371 for mobile deployment dispatch positions. The board allocated $82,666 to purchase consoles in September. Since then the board learned it had to make an additional purchase for the software to make the consoles work.
The consoles are a contingency in case an outbreak of COVID-19 in the current 911 dispatch center. They would allow dispatchers to relocate off site while the center was disinfected, according to county documents.
Board Chair Scott Schulte said he spent some time considering if he would have approved the consoles had their price been listed at $184,000 to begin with.
“In my head I said, ‘Yeah I would have approved them,’ because we need them, it’s appropriate to have them,” Schulte said.
A total of $79,404 was approved for the corrections department for additional cameras, vending machines and digital guides. Almost $43,000 of that will go to cameras to be installed in non-secure program spaces. Social distancing requirements have pushed jail residents into spaces that were previously not used to house them, requiring the installation of cameras in those spaces.
Digital Carey Guides to allow cognitive interventions under social distancing were approved for $21,375 as well.
Due to the pandemic, the vendors who normally stock the vending machines required for the canteen by the Minnesota Department of Corrections are not allowed inside the juvenile corrections facility. New machines were approved for $15,030 which allow staff the set price points, service and supply the machines.
The county will also spend $24,080 to purchase software that will allow the county to send out mass alerts relating to public health emergencies. The HipLink Mass Notification Systems software will integrate into the counties current alert software.
While the county already has the ability to send out mass notifications pertaining to weather or amber alerts, it does not have the ability to send out alerts to smaller regions. Executive Director Dee Guthman of the Regional Railroad Authority pointed out this would work for situations such as when Anoka was placed under a curfew.
“This allows us to take it down to within one city block, and we can go all the way out to the county (level),” Guthman said.
Commissioners approved $38,224 to help librarians assemble digital programming. The money will pay for the installation of a virtual programming studio where library staff can record programming like story time or performances for digital distribution.
The county’s Transportation Assistance Program will receive an additional $25,000 to provide one-time car repair and insurance support for residents experiencing job loss or unemployment due to COVID-19.
The Anoka County License Center will get a new call monitoring system for $47,967. The funds were approved due to the increased number of calls the facility is receiving since it reopened during the pandemic.
Commissioner Mandy Meisner shared her surprise at the volume of calls handled by the license center. It went from an average of 4,000 a month to averaging somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 a month, with a peak of 70,000 calls in the first month the facility reopened.
A final $26,538 was approved as part of the nonprofit safety net. ACBC Food Shelf will receive $19,538 for service and weather preparedness, and $7,000 will go to Anoka Community Mission for weekly emergency food and family supplies distribution.
