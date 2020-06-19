Mildred L Wickman

Milly's family and friends will be celebrating her 99th birthday on July 11th with a drive by at her daughter's home where she is sheltering during the Covid outbreak. Well-wishers are welcome to drive-by (on the horseshoe driveway) at 8139 157th St. N. Hugo, from 1-2 p.m. She graduated from Cumberland High School (WI) 81 years ago in 1939, trained with the WACs during WWII, married Reuben Wickman, raised two kids, Muriel (Stoltzman) and Clifford, and enjoys 5 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Happy birthday, Mom/Grandma!

