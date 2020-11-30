After 31 years with Room For Growing Child Care Center, we would like to congratulate Marcella Gremmer on her retirement. It is with great appreciation for her years of dedication to Room For Growing and especially for all the lives that she impacted with her tender heart and caring ways. She used her hands and heart for the good of others each day and shared her love with all of the children who have attended Room For Growing over the years. Her support, wisdom and kindness will be missed and we wish her a well-deserved and relaxing retirement.
