Katie Gemuenden

You have made us very proud and we want you to know that your family and friends are supporting you always! You are a beautiful girl, inside and out! You have truly demonstrated what it is to be a Ranger at Forest Lake High School through NHS, Student Council, Softball, Volleyball, DECA, Investment Club, and your time volunteering as a Sunday School teacher! Spread your wings at Bethel University this Fall! We know you will go far! WE LOVE YOU! -Mom, Dad, Maddi, Megan and Amanda

Load comments