Happy 60th anniversary to our wonderful parents, Rodney & Audrey Pletan! We have been blessed by your example of a loving marriage, rooted in faith and family. Cheers to September 2, 1961! With love and gratitude from Lynnae & John, Sheila & Tim, Gina & Peter, and your eight adoring grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.