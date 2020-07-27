Ken & Mary Kostelac

The children of Ken and Mary (Doebler) Kostelac, are pleased to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents on July 25th, 2020. Ken and Mary were married July 25th, 1970 in Red Wing MN.
