Two-sport standout wins Athena Award
Softball is a hard sport for perfectionists. For example, hitters who experience failure in six out of 10 at-bats are still considered champions.
Logan Anderson, who considers herself a perfectionist, has found a way to cope with that contradiction.
“You’re going to fail in softball. It’s bound to happen when you’re at bat,” the Forest Lake senior said. “So instead, I view hitting as having fun when I succeed. As a freshman, I started seeing more success, so I focused on enjoying that success. Even today that’s still hard. When I don’t have a good day at the plate, it stinks. It eats me up. But I love hitting, because you can judge success immediately.”
Her softball coach at Forest Lake, Sean Hall, said Anderson has the ability to bounce back from adversity.
“If Logan has a game where she doesn’t have a lot of hits, or if she’s in a slump, she jumps right back in and has a monster game,” Hall explained.
Defensively softball gives Anderson, who likes to be involved in the action, a chance to do just that by catching, her primary position since eighth grade.
“I love catching because I get to be a part of every single play,” Anderson said. “I find that, when I play other positions, I can get bored. When I’m catching, I’m calling pitches, I’m calling plays before at-bats, and I’m encouraging my teammates. I’m involved in everything.”
Fortunately the senior standout does not have many bad days at the plate or in the field. In fact, she is considered one of the best softball players in the state, which is part of the reason she was Forest Lake’s winner of the Athena Award, which is presented annually to the top senior female athletes in 43 different St. Paul-area schools.
The award is based on excellence in individual sports or for participation and accomplishments in team sports.
Another reason Anderson received this award was her status as a two-sport standout during her career at Forest Lake. On the basketball court, she saw varsity minutes as a freshman and eventually moved into the starting lineup as a junior. This past season she scored the 1,000th point of her career, and she helped the Rangers advance to the state tournament for the third time in four seasons while earning All-Suburban East Conference laurels for the second year in a row.
“Up until eighth grade, I think basketball was my favorite – but then softball took over,” Anderson said. “I just started enjoying softball more than basketball, although I enjoyed them both, and I could see myself playing softball in college more than I could see playing basketball.”
That forced Anderson to strike a difficult balance between the two sports.
“In the summer – especially when I started playing AAU softball and traveling a lot – that’s when it got tough,” she said. “I would have basketball and softball tournaments on the same day, or I would miss a basketball tournament because I was out of state for softball. But we made it work.”
Next spring Anderson will play softball at Winona State.
“Coach Greg Jones was a big factor in my decision to play there, because he’s awesome,” Anderson said. “The campus is beautiful, and it’s a good distance from home.”
Hall said he and the Forest Lake program will miss Anderson when she is gone next season.
“Logan not only is an unbelievable athlete, but she’s a great person,” Hall said. “She’s a great leader who does an incredible job of leading by example. And she’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever had the chance to coach. She has the will to win, and she has the will to do whatever it takes to lead the team to a win. She’s a team-first player.”
“For sure I want to thank my mom and dad, because without them, none of this is possible,” Anderson said. “And I thank all of my coaches, especially coach Hall in softball and coach [Jennifer] Wagner in basketball. And [Activities Director Mike] Hennen has been a huge help to me; he’s a big supporter of mine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.