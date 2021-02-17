The Forest Lake Alpine ski teams fared well in a four-team competition held at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The boys team defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 81-30 and knocked off Roseville 79-40 but lost to Stillwater 76-47.

Senior Marcus Longsdorf led the Rangers with a second-place performance, posting times of 29.4 and 23.09 for a combined 52.49 clocking. Next for Forest Lake was senior Zach Trotto in 10th place with a combined time of 55.35, and freshman Mathias Peterson was next with a 56.73 effort.

Senior Luke Ulbricht placed 14th with a time of 58.86, and freshman Mathias Longsdorf was 16th with a 59.63 clocking.

Meanwhile the girls team outskied Roseville 67-54 but dropped a narrow 63-58 decision to Cretin-Derham Hall while losing to Stillwater 72-45.

Eighth grader Greta Stanek topped Forest Lake by finishing third overall with times of 33.21 and 26.19 for a combined mark of 59.4, while freshman Maja Henslin’s time of 60.93 was good for seventh.

Seventh grader Adie Tredinnick placed 12th with a 62.11 clocking.

