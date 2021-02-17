The Forest Lake Alpine ski teams fared well in a four-team competition held at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The boys team defeated Cretin-Derham Hall 81-30 and knocked off Roseville 79-40 but lost to Stillwater 76-47.
Senior Marcus Longsdorf led the Rangers with a second-place performance, posting times of 29.4 and 23.09 for a combined 52.49 clocking. Next for Forest Lake was senior Zach Trotto in 10th place with a combined time of 55.35, and freshman Mathias Peterson was next with a 56.73 effort.
Senior Luke Ulbricht placed 14th with a time of 58.86, and freshman Mathias Longsdorf was 16th with a 59.63 clocking.
Meanwhile the girls team outskied Roseville 67-54 but dropped a narrow 63-58 decision to Cretin-Derham Hall while losing to Stillwater 72-45.
Eighth grader Greta Stanek topped Forest Lake by finishing third overall with times of 33.21 and 26.19 for a combined mark of 59.4, while freshman Maja Henslin’s time of 60.93 was good for seventh.
Seventh grader Adie Tredinnick placed 12th with a 62.11 clocking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.