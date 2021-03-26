Senior finishes 10th in 100 breast at 4th state meet
Forest Lake senior swimmer Maxamilian True entered this season as one of the top high school breaststrokers in Minnesota, having qualified for the state tournament each of the previous three seasons.
But the school record holder in the 100 breast did not balk when coaches suggested tweaks to his stroke early this season.
“There are always changes that need to be made to get faster,” True said. “At the beginning of the year you can always work on things. I’m open to changing my stroke to make me faster.”
That response was music to the ears of Rangers boys swim coach Dominick Mancini.
“If there’s a gap, he wants to fill it,” Mancini said of True. “He’s in a very competitive event in the state of Minnesota. In a lot of other states, he could easily finish in the top three. In his section, five guys advanced to state in the 100 breast – no more than two advanced in any other event.
He embraces things that will make him better, make him faster. That’s what drives him.”
True made his fourth consecutive trip the state meet, which was held at the Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus on Friday, March 19. For the fourth year in a row True finished among the top 11 swimmers in the state in the 100 breast, placing 10th with a time of 57.46.
That capped an impressive Forest Lake career that began in the seventh grade, when he made an immediate splash with his ability in the breaststroke.
“I started the season on the JV, but by the end of the year I was swimming with the varsity,” he said. “I needed to score 45 points in meets that season to letter, and I entered the section meet with 44 points – so I knew I needed to score there. I finished 10th or 11th, so I got my varsity letter. And I dropped 15 seconds off my time in the breaststroke [that season], which was excellent.”
True qualified to swim in the state meet for the first time as a freshman in 2018. In that meet he placed 11th in the 100 breast, while swimming a leg in the 200 free relay and earning a spot in the 100 fly. The following year True finished seventh in the 100 breast, breaking the school record with a 57.19 clocking, while also swimming a leg for the 200 medley relay that placed 14th.
Last year he again swam the breast for the 200 medley relay that placed 13th, and individually he took ninth the 100 breast.
That did not stop True from working with assistant coach Kellie Olson on a variety of subtle improvements to his form when this season began.
“A lot of swimmers it takes a long time – seasons, really – to change things,” Olson said. “Max has been pretty quick to pick up what we’ve been showing him. He’s always searching to do things better. He’s always asking how he can improve. With him, I always focus on what he’s doing right. He’s doing a lot of things right.”
True said the adjustments were not hard to make.
“It takes a little while to get used to it, because you have to practice it over and over to get used to it,” True said. “But eventually, when it feels natural and you get used to it, you have to make sure you bring it into your meets.”
Those adjustments helped True shatter his school record in the 100 breast at the Class 2A Section 7 meet, where the senior defeated a talented field with a 56.51 clocking.
Mancini said True’s drive to improve is matched only by his drive to work hard.
“It doesn’t matter what the day is, what set he’s doing, or anything that came before: In the water, Max is one of the hardest-working guys,” Mancini said. “He sets a great example for the team. He embraces the fact that swimming is a tough sport, and he’s willing to do the work to get better.”
Mancini said True also has focused on helping the Forest Lake program improve as well.
“During a meet you see him pacing the sidelines, cheering guys on,” Mancini said. “And he’s willing to pull guys aside and tell them things he’s seeing.”
True also is willing to compete in other events to help the team.
“He told me he wanted to swim the 100 backstroke at some point this year,” Mancini said with a laugh. “It’s his worst event, but I told him I would do it. If he could check off every event during the course of the season, he would do it. He loves the breaststroke, obviously, and he loves the fly. But he competes in other events because he loves the challenge of competing against guys he knows are better than him, because then he can figure out where he stacks up.”
True said he thanked his coaches at Forest Lake, former coach Joe Mau and current coaches Mancini and Olson, for helping him reach his goals of returning to state and breaking the school record.
“My coaches have helped me correct and improve my strokes, but they also have taught me life lessons as well,” True said. “And I thank my parents, Rob and Ann True. They come to meets, support me, and have done a lot of things for me.”
Olson said she will be sad to see True graduate.
“People know his name in the swimming world because he’s a good swimmer,” she said. “But he’s such a great leader and such a hard worker, losing him is going to be hard.”Mancini agreed, adding: “I could talk about Max, Logan Rachel and Levi Waskey – the three guys in our senior class – for hours. Forest Lake has a strong swim tradition, and Max has been a huge part of that for the last six years. He’s set a high bar, both in and out of the pool, for every guy in this program to reach to succeed. …
“Even if he doesn’t swim in college, I hope he brings his passion and competitiveness to whatever he does. It will be tough next year to lose him – and all three seniors.”That passion for the team is one more adjustment True has made during the course of his swim career at Forest Lake.
“After these six years, I have a lot more experience, and I know what it takes to win,” he said. “I’ve become more involved with [the success of] the team, because I think that’s important. I try to show the team that I work hard, and that I compete hard in every event I swim in a meet.
“I’ve learned that if you keep working hard, your goals will come to you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.