Ballots on hand for statewide primary, general elections
Voters may request ballots now for both the state primary and general election. All voters may vote early in Minnesota, with no reason required.
To receive a ballot, a voter must complete an application. The application is found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at mnvotes.org. This site serves as a voter information portal and provides information on how and where to vote in any upcoming election. It is also where to update voter registration information, such as address or name changes.
These changes must be made before July 21 to be pre-registered, or can be made on the day voters go to the polls with proof of residency documentation.
In-person absentee voting is available to Washington County eligible voters at the Government Center in Stillwater from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 26 through Aug. 10.
The below locations will be open only for direct absentee voting Aug. 4 through Aug. 10:
• Headwaters Service Center, 19955 Forest Road N., Forest Lake;
• Cottage Grove Service Center, 13000 Ravine Parkway in Cottage Grove;
• Oakdale City Hall, 1584 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale;
• R.H. Stafford Library, Lower Level, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury.
If voters intend to participate in person prior to or on Election Day, they are encouraged to wear a mask and bring their own pen.
Additional information on absentee voting and the planned statewide elections may be found at: co.washington.mn.us/Elections
