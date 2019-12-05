The holiday streetlights are up. Our Downtown Beautification Group has Lakeside Memorial Park’s Christmas tree ready for Saturday’s lighting ceremony (details below). Shops and restaurants are decorated and bustling. The holidays are here! As we wind down 2019 and prepare to usher in a new decade, I like to take a moment to look back at what was accomplished and look forward to what the New Year will bring.
Forest Lake continues to grow, and in 2019, the city saw quite a few groundbreakings. I’m pleased that our growth has been balanced between the commercial, housing and education sectors. Several new retail buildings provide expanded retail options and reinforces Forest Lake’s position as a regional retail destination. Construction was started on two new apartment buildings, Encore Apartments and Common Bond apartments, providing a portfolio of housing options for current and future residents. The Forest Lake Area School District’s building projects are nearly complete, and students are enjoying the new amenities. Lakes International Language Academy undertook both an expansion and renovation of their campus and North Lakes constructed a new campus building. These new buildings are a great addition to the Forest Lake landscape.
Construction wasn’t limited to the buildings in town. There was quite a bit of road construction taking place as well. MnDOT is close to completing the Interstate 35 project and Highway 97 bridge replacement, which when completed will help handle not only current traffic loads, but projected traffic loads well into the future.
The city has also partnered with MnDOT on the planning for a renovation of the Highway 97 and Goodview intersection. In 2020, this dangerous intersection will see a roundabout constructed as well as pedestrian safety improvements. MnDOT will also be performing a safety improvement project to Highway 97 and North Shore Trail. In the spring of 2020, construction will begin on the addition of a dedicated left turn lane at North Short Trail and also a left turn lane to Keewahtin Ave. Combined, these two projects will make Highway 97 safer for all who travel it.
Speaking of roads, there will be quite a bit of construction happening on local roadways as well. With the favorable bond market, the city issued $4 million in bonds, which will help the city perform much needed maintenance on our city streets. The bond issuance will allow for the city to increase the resurfacing lanes from 4.88 to 12.57 miles over the next three years.
Be sure to join us for this year’s annual tree lighting ceremony! The tree lighting will take place on Dec. 7 and will feature an afternoon full of events (2 – 4 p.m.), including a visit from Santa at the Forest Lake City Center before the party moves downtown for the annual tree lighting from 4:15 to 5, with the tree lighting taking place at 5. A full schedule of events can be found on the city’s website. I invite you to make a day of it by adding in a couple of stops to Forest Lake’s unique retail shops and restaurants.
I wish you the happiest of holidays and all the best in 2020!
Mara Bain is the mayor of Forest Lake.
