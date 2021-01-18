Although 2020 was a year unlike any other in recent history, many great things happened in the City of Columbus and we are looking forward to this trend continuing into 2021. Here are a few of the recent developments:
In March 2020, under the direction of CEO Taro Ito, the new 5-story, 116-room hotel opened at Running Aces that features a modern Scandinavian design with loads of amenities (a divide-able meeting space which can hold up to 150 guests, a fitness center, pool, spa, room service, and extended breakfast center that doubles as a bar and lounge, and a private patio and fire pit offering a full view of the racetrack.)
Viking Industrial, a construction fastener and safety equipment company, opened for business in December 2020, located at 9205 Lake Drive NE. Viking Industrial Center is a family-owned business that has been of service to thousands of companies and customers since 1959.
Toft’s Outdoor Supply is under construction at 141st and Lake Drive and is scheduled to open Spring 2021. It joins a family of businesses under the CST Company brand, is locally owned and operated and specializes in wholesale of outdoor products and bulk and bagged wood mulch.
David’s Hydro Vac will be moving its headquarters to the former EJM Pipe Services location on Lake Drive. This move concludes a 2-year search for a new headquarters. The “welcoming leadership and multiple conversations with other businesses in the area” convinced this dynamic and high integrity business that Columbus was the perfect new home.
Columbus sold a piece of City property to HyVee, which plans to open a Fast and Fresh store and gas station in 2021-2022.
Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores was approved to build a 17-acre Travel Plaza on the southeast side of I35, at the Hwy 97 Exit, with construction planned for 2021. Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has more than 530 locations in 41 states. This center will feature 2 restaurants: fast food and a Godfathers Pizza with take-out and indoor dining.
Phase III of Thurnbeck Preserve is planned for 2021-2022. The Preiner Preserve development, located on Zurich near Running Aces is nearing completion. We are proud to welcome those who have made these new developments their home.
Columbus was successful in securing State of MN and DNR financing for the last leg of the roundabout on Hwy 23 and West Freeway Drive and plans are in the works to complete a new road on the NW quadrant of I35 and Hwy 23, which will terminate at the Lamprey Pass Wildlife Management Area.
Updates were made to the Council Chambers and the Community/Senior Center including ventilation upgrades and other anti-viral measures that will allow in-person meetings to safely resume as the pandemic subsides.
I would like to thank the City Council, Planning Commission, City Staff, and especially City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko who all went above-and-beyond the call of duty to ensure that our City offices remained safely open and services to our residents went on uninterrupted since the beginning of the pandemic.
On our last meeting of the year on Dec. 30 was an opportunity for our council to say “Thank You and best wishes for the future” to Councilmen Jeff Duraine and Denny Peterson who retired after years on the City Council. We welcome Sue Wagamon and Rob Busch who will be taking their places for the next 4 years.
On a personal note, I would like to thank the residents of Columbus for their overwhelming support in the last election. When I was recruited to run in the 2018 and 2020 elections I promised to bring respect back into the City Hall, keep taxes as low as possible, and to maintain the rural atmosphere in Columbus while encouraging development in the Freeway Corridor and on Lake Drive which would not disrupt residents with heavy truck traffic and would contribute substantial commercial taxes to help offset residential taxes. As we begin 2021, my pledge remains the same.
Jesse Preiner is the mayor of the city of Columbus.
