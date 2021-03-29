“Imagination is more important than knowledge….Logic will get you from A to B, Imagination will take you everywhere.” — Albert Einstein
“Creativity is as important in education today as literacy.” — Sir Ken Robinson
At LILA, fostering our student’s creativity and natural curiosity is paramount. Teachers encourage students to take risks, ask questions, provide feedback, and explore their ideas without worrying about failure. Even something as simple as “show and tell” becomes an opportunity to encourage creativity, from teacher to student and from friend to friend.
In kindergarten, students sit in a circle so they can all see each other, then one person shares while the teacher helps them form their sentences in Chinese or Spanish as needed. Everyone else is quiet. The impulse of young children, of course, is to blurt out a connection they have, something along the lines of “My dog chased a squirrel one time, too!” Unchecked, this could quickly and easily devolve into a contest to see whose dog is the fastest, chases the most squirrels, actually caught a squirrel, or got lost on the chase. If you’ve been in the presence of an enthusiastic ‘in the moment’ kindergartner, you get the idea!
In daily circle sharing time at LILA, however, students learn instead to quietly make a symbol by linking their thumbs and forefingers of each hand, and hooking them together to form a link. Everyone in the class knows this means “Connection!” It is a great exercise in self-regulation, and it allows the student speaker to continue with their story. Classmates listen attentively, learning not only their “target” language, but also thinking about what questions they have or what they have in common with what the speaker is sharing. At the end of the sharing, the speaker asks, in Spanish or Chinese, “What are your comments and questions?” Of course, those who made the “connection” symbol have a comment, and can share their connection to the speaker’s story when called upon. Others, who may not have formed an initial connection, are given this time to form questions and ask them, in the target language, with assistance from classmates or the teacher as needed. This is a magical process in kindergarten, and even more fun to observe as the students get older.
Several years ago, some representatives of the Minnesota Twins were traveling around the state reading to middle schoolers about Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play Major League Baseball. As the reader finished the book, hands shot up in the audience. The Twins reps looked surprised, until a 7th grade teacher explained, “LILA students are used to questions and comments after sharing.” So the Twins representatives stayed. And they answered students’ questions. And they stayed longer…..and patiently listened to all the comments and connections students had made to their own lives or to other people they had learned about. As I walked them out, the reps asked me to be sure and remind them to schedule extra time for comments and questions the next time they paid a visit to LILA! I could not have been more proud of our students.
Not only is this respectful, careful listening and sharing, followed by questions and comments, the basis for civil discourse, these kinds of structured interactions also foster a deeper level of understanding and courage in children and youth. Over time, students learn they can share their thoughts, ideas, and what is important to them without the fear of judgement or of losing their ‘voice’ to someone bolder and louder. It also encourages them to be more creative with their questions and comments.
“How does this happen?” you might wonder. I’ll reflect on another kindergarten class experience as an example. The teacher was asking for questions and comments after storytime. To illustrate what she was trying to teach, she used a drawing of two sandwiches. One sandwich had two pieces of bread, a single piece of lunch meat, and a slice of cheese. It was labeled, “fino,” meaning “thin” in Spanish. The other sandwich was much thicker, with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, a stack of folded meat slices, and two kinds of cheese placed between two thick pieces of bread. It was labeled “gordo,” meaning “fat” in Spanish. While one might think the lesson was about sandwiches and their ingredients, it was actually about the types of questions we need to ask to more deeply understand a concept – thin questions whose answers are usually short, factual, and obvious, and fat ones that typically start with words like, “Why,” “How,” “I wonder,” or “What would happen if….”
Inquiry, essentially bubbling over with thick and thin questions, is at the heart of the International Baccalaureate curriculum. Lessons that explicitly and intentionally teach inquiry and methods that reinforce and reduce students’ fear of failure while increasing confidence and joy in learning starting in preschool and continuing all the way through grade 12. They’re a part of what we do every day at LILA. We are authorized by the IB Organization for the grades PreK-5 Primary Years Programme, the rigorous and world-renowned IB Diploma Programme for grades 11 and 12, and Middle Years Programme for all grades in between. To learn more about LILA’s IB or K-12 language immersion Program, or for applications, tours, and other information, please visit www.MyLILA.org or call 651-464-0771.
Shannon Peterson is the Executive Director of Lakes International Language Academy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.