This past weekend, I did something kind of crazy: I dyed my hair pink.
Well, I tried dying my hair pink, but because my hair isn’t a nice shade of blonde, it turned out various degrees of purple — which shade depends entirely on the light.
It was an impulsive decision. “When in quarantine,” I said. I spotted a friend on Facebook had done something similar to her hair, and in my state of quarantine-crazy, I decided I should try it, too.
In truth, it’s not the first time I’ve dyed my hair a crazy color. When I was a teenager, I dyed my hair purple. (That time, on purpose.) I saw a girl a couple of grades older than me with dip-dyed blue hair and thought, “Yes, that’s what I want to do with my hair.” This is where most people’s stories end, but growing up, my mom always allowed me to do whatever I wanted with my hair. I often wonder if that was some sort of parenting technique that backfired.
So I convinced my neighbor to dye my hair blonde and then help me dye it a fun color. The dye said it was only supposed to last for a month. Instead, my dance recital pictures from that year show a perfectly-posed, braces-filled smiling teenager wearing pointe shoes and a pale blue ballet costume ... with a strand of purple still stuck in her hair. Back then, I told myself it was a fun experiment, but I probably wouldn’t dye my hair a weird color again.
Turns out, I was wrong.
I began my most recent hair-dying journey by doing what all smart decisions usually begin with: posting on Facebook and soliciting recommendations from friends. One friend suggested the “old Kool-Aid trick.” Another friend, who is a hair stylist, claimed Kool-Aid was the “stuff of the devil” and then recommended a brand that claimed it’d work with my non-blonde hair. Thus, came the choice of colors. Should I go with “ritual” or “wrath,” both shades of red, or “purple rain,” named after the iconic Prince song? I almost went with purple rain, because of my Minnesota pride, but the idea of pink sounded way more fun.
The next thing I knew, paper bags were cut up and taped to the bathroom floor, I had rubbed Vaseline all over my face, neck and arms to protect my skin from the dye, and I snapped on rubber gloves and an old painting shirt. And then I was painting my hair pink. Stroke after stroke through my strands, I thought to myself, “This is a little crazy.” But I continued, being brave whilst repeating my motto, “It’ll only last for a month.”
Once the dye was set in my hair and I had quite ineffectively wrapped it in plastic wrap, because I had no shower cap as suggested, I began rinsing off the dye that had splattered itself all over the bathroom sink. To my dismay, splotches of dye rinsed down the drain, but splotches of pink remained on the porcelain. I turned on the hot water, which they tell you will fade the color in your hair, and added some dish soap. No luck. Somewhat panicked, I raced to grab the bleach from the laundry room. I let the water drain, then ran more hot water while pouring almost half the jug of lilac-scented concentrated bleach into the sink, and let the hot water run. Aha! It began to fade! So I pulled on the second pair of rubber gloves, grabbed an old washcloth, and began to scrub away. I was able to get most of the color out, but there were still several splotches that turned into a faint yellow that have still not yet gone away.
By this point, I remembered that my hair has been sitting for longer than the recommended time period, and I rushed to stick my head under the bathtub’s cold water, because that’s what’s best for the dye to set. For nearly 15 minutes, I kept my head underneath that frigid water, effectively giving me an ice-cream headache, just without the ice cream. Eventually, the water turned from bright pink to clear, and I could finish conditioning my hair and then style it.
I now alternate between thinking I’m a human version of a “My Little Pony” pony or a rock star wannabe. Either way, I’ve decided that while it may be fun for quarantine, it’s definitely not me, and I’ll probably, most likely, maybe, never do it again, just like I said to myself some 15-ish years ago.
My dad recently reminded me that during my teenage dying experiment, the color I initially planned to dye my hair, I regret to inform you, was green. He prodded me by saying, “You never did get up the guts to dye it green.” Somewhere in a box in the garage is probably a bottle of green hair dye, calling me chicken. I’m OK with that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.