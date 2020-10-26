Linwood playground finished after years of community and student effort
Lying in the grass outside of Linwood Elementary, six years ago three fourth-graders were trying to think of something they could do to help their school.
Now sophomores, Ava Saxe, Isabella Hesli, and Sydney Wiener then decided they wanted to try to help fund the development of a new playground for their school. After coming up with the idea, they brought it to then-Linwood Principal Jim Caldwell.
“At first it was just a small thought that had crossed all of our minds to get new equipment for recess and gym. As we thought about it more, we realized it could work and decided to go through with it,” Hesli said. “We nervously went to Mr. Caldwell not knowing if any of this would go anywhere or not.”
“They wanted to get playground equipment for the playground,” Caldwell said. “More age-appropriate things for fifth and sixth graders.”
Now after almost seven years, the project that was imagined in the grass is now complete and the community’s efforts to get the project done have finally paid off.
“We are really honored that the whole community came together to help get the playground built. It’s really cool that so many people got involved with something this big,” Wiener said. “Especially when it all started out with a few fourth graders having one big idea.”
Creating a plan
Caldwell, now the Forest Lake Area High School principal, helped the girls come up with different ways to fund the project after they decided on what they wanted.
The girls, with the help of the school’s PTA, organized several different fundraisers for the project, one of which had students read books for a readathon. They were also able to receive some of the proceeds made from the PTA’s Linwood Luau.
“It’s crazy to think about, because we started it at such a young age and now knowing that we raised enough money to make it happen reminds me that we can do so many things if we really try our hardest and put our minds to it,” Saxe said
The original plan for the project was to have it finished alongside the renovation of Linwood Elementary.
“Playgrounds are super, super expensive, and while I was there the whole PTA and school community really got around this idea of doing something that coincided with the opening of the building,” Caldwell said
However, Caldwell would not be there to see the finishing of the project, as he would move on from Linwood Elementary after the 2016-17 school year.
His replacement, Joe Mueller, would continue the project after Caldwell told him that if he can get anything done, he should finish the playground.
Under Principal Mueller, the school would make strides toward completing the project but would not complete it during his tenure, either.
After leaving the school at the end of the 2019-20 school year, he would find himself giving the same advice to his replacement, Gretchen Mattson, that Caldwell had given to him: Get the playground done.
Finishing the playground
When Mattson got to Linwood Elementary she was ready to start serving her community and to make an impact. After taking a look at the playground project she knew that the community had been working for a long time to get it done.
“Knowing that the community has worked really hard for a long time on this, it became a priority for me just because it has taken so long to get it done,” Mattson said.
Mattson realized that she was close to $3,500 short of completing the project. She contacted the district to see what they could do to help her finish the playground, and the district’s director of business services Larry Martini was there to help her get it done.
“It was just kind of a blessing in disguise. Larry Martini was amazing and wanted to support the playground to be finished. I made the proposal of what we would need and what that would entail. He came back and said, ‘We are in a spot where we can support that, so let’s do it,’” Mattson said.
Mattson was glad to get the project done and worked with PTA member Katie Johnson to finish up everything they needed. Johnson’s husband, Robb, was also on site to help build the playground and was credited by Mattson with doing a lot of work and basically becoming the foreman of the project.
Now with the project complete, the girls and the community can see that all of their hard work has paid off.
“When Mr. Caldwell told us that the playground was finally finished, we all were super excited. It was a huge accomplishment for all of us and something we worked hard to get,” Wiener said.
For future students
The playground is not conventional, but that’s exactly what the girls wanted when they began to design it with Caldwell. The playground is designed like an obstacle course.
Although they knew that the project would not be finished by the time that they were finished at Linwood Elementary, they still wanted to do something for the community and future Linwood students.
“Even though we don’t get to play on it, I’m so happy that the new kids do, and I really hope they enjoy it,” Saxe said.
Caldwell is also happy to see the project get done even though he is no longer the school’s principal.
“It’s very gratifying knowing that you had a movement that was started by kids, but was supported by adults, and kids were instrumental in getting this fundraised for all the way around. To have that happen because it’s something kids wanted and not adults is one of the most gratifying things that can happen,” Caldwell said.
The school celebrated the playground opening on Oct. 13 and will begin teaching students how to properly use the equipment before they can play on it to avoid injury.
“It gives kids something to focus on that’s brand new for them outside. You know you can go play on the playground and you don’t have to worry about COVID-19,” Caldwell said. “It gives the kids something else to focus on other than COVID-19 and all the expectations that adults put on our kids because of it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.