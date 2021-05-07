Forest Lake senior wins section diving crown
Madison Fagerland is a perfectionist.
And while the pursuit of perfection can cause the senior on the Forest Lake swim team to feel some frustration while she is diving, that same passion has lifted her to a spot among the top divers in the area.
“When you shoot for the moon, even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars,” Fagerland said.
That drive was evident in the Class 2A Section 7 meet held at Centennial High School on Saturday, Oct. 23, when Fagerland posted a score of 414.30 to beat the closest of her 30 competitors by nearly 40 points.
Before the season began, Fagerland said she was concerned that the schedule did not include a section meet, so she was excited when that opportunity did arise. She was even more thrilled when she found out the meet would include 11 dives, even though her entire season leading up to that meet had included strictly six-dive competitions.
“I like the 11-dive meet because, even though it’s harder and there’s more pressure on you, I think it’s a more complete competition,” she said. “If you have 11 good dives, it’s easier to get ahead.”
But the perfectionist in Fagerland caused her some concerns early in the section meet – in the same way it had tripped her up in last year’s state meet.
“Last year, at the state meet, I had a dive where I hit the board with my calves, and obviously I lost points,” she explained. “My next dive was one that I had a hard time doing, and I was upset with myself, so I did not do well. And afterwards I wouldn’t talk with my coach or teammates. I was hoping for a chance to redeem myself this year.”
When she got that chance in the section meet, she applied the lesson she learned last season.
“There’s nothing you can do after a dive that didn’t go as you hoped, so you have to move past it,” she said. “It’s really hard to do, but you have 11 dives, so you have a chance to redeem yourself.”
Unfortunately Fagerland will not get a chance to compete in the state meet for the sixth season in a row. But the senior still has come a long way since taking up the sport while living in North Dakota.
“I used to be a gymnast, but I injured my feet and I couldn’t compete in gymnastics anymore,” she said. “My friends said I should try diving, so in seventh grade I did. I did them both for a while, but I switched to strictly diving because it was a little less stressful – it was more fun.
“Diving head first – that took me a little while to get used to. But I felt I was able to catch on pretty quickly. It did take a while to make my dives look good.”
Fagerland did not have a coach while she competed in Williston, N.D., a small town in the northwest corner of the state. So she appreciated the chance to work with Forest Lake’s diving coach, Deb Welch, when she and her family moved here before her junior year.
“I liked working with her, because she helped my diving improve from ‘all right’ to ‘a lot better,’ ” Fagerland said of Welch. “We started with the basics, like the approach and diving into the water. From there she added dives with a greater degree of difficulty.”
Welch said she was impressed when she started working with Fagerland.
“She was a very good diver, but she was a little bit tentative because she had never had a coach before and she had not practiced with a team,” Welch said of Fagerland. “I was told she had learned things from videos, which was amazing – I don’t know how she was even doing the stuff she was doing.”
Welch said she felt Fagerland benefited from having teammates as much as she did from being coached.
“Having teammates who encouraged her, who explained how things were done, really allowed her to blossom,” Welch said. “It was like watching a flower bloom, and that was awesome.”
Welch said her work with Fagerland was made easier by the senior’s willingness to listen and her desire to get better.
“She has the ability to grasp what you want right away,” Welch said. “We have worked on some technical things, but there also was a lot of encouragement. She’s a good leader, and I’m not sure she knew she had that in her. But this year she has really stepped up.
“She makes sure to talk to everyone, encouraging everyone. She also makes sure everyone knows where they need to be and doing what they need to do. She is helping pass along the tradition of this program.”
Fagerland said she learned how to be a leader from McKinley Leavitt, who was a senior at Forest Lake last year.
“She made it easier for me to be a part of the team,” Fagerland said of Leavitt. “She was so helpful to me, and so nice. She made the adjustment a lot easier for me.”
And Fagerland also thanked her parents, Brent and DeAnn Fagerland.
“They gave me rides to meets and practices, they showed up for all of my events, and they always supported me – even if it was inconvenient for them,” Maddie Fagerland said.
Fagerland was pleased that all of her work, and all of the support she received from others, culminated in a section title.
“After the eighth dive there was a bit of a break while we practiced for the final three dives,” she said. “They announced the scores, and I knew I was in the lead. But I still wanted to do my best. To be honest, when they announced the final scores – and I found out I had won – I was crying at the time, because I wasn’t happy with one of my last dives. I was still upset. But when I found out I had won, I wasn’t upset anymore.”
