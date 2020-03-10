Forest Lake home to various cultures
Through time, Forest Lake has been home to many immigrants, refugees, and foreign country adoptees. Fearing the ramifications of war, families fled or sent their children away. Due to international policies and relations, many orphans from foreign countries were adopted by local families. From 1950 through the late 1970s, refugees and orphans from Eastern Europe, South Korea and Vietnam arrived to the area.
Korean dancers
From 1970 to 1979, more than 46,000 children from South Korea were adopted by families in the United States. The Korean youth coming to the United States in the 1970s were predominantly female, under Korean rules at the time. It was in the mid-1970s when young children from South Korea arrived in Forest Lake from South Korea. An estimated 30 area families adopted Korean children, who mostly came from orphanages. The Korean youth who arrived in Forest Lake became one of the first large groups of immigrant residents to come to the area.
By the late 1970s, as the Korean youth grew older, the youth and their American families began searching for ways to study Korean culture. An outreach group in the Twin Cities introduced the locals to a Korean national who spoke fluent English and Korean and was also an accomplished Korean dance instructor.
That dance instructor gave the spark of an idea. In 1981, a group of dancers formed the Forest Lake Korean Dancers, which operated during the next two decades as a dance troupe. For most of the 1980s and on to the early 1990s, the Forest Lake Korean Dancers represented Korea at the annual Festival of Nations celebration in St. Paul.
“It wasn’t always easy but we had a lot of support from the community,” Forest Lake resident Jenny Mayer said. Jenny and Gary Mayer’s daughter, Anna, joined the dance group in the mid-1980s and continued well into the 1990s, performing at numerous functions including one benefit for the Jacob Wetterling Foundation.
Marisa Souhan Gotsch, a branch manager and real estate loan originator with Axia Home Loans in Forest Lake and Blaine, was one of the charter members of the group. While many of the girls have moved on to lives elsewhere, she continues to make her home in the area and has worked with the local Chamber of Commerce. Her mother, Connie, was one of the early leaders in organizing the dance group.
By 1989, the older members of the dance team had reached the age where other interests pushed them in new directions. Still, the younger members continued on with Festival of Nations performances, including a special invitation by Gov. Rudy Perpich to dance at the Capitol Rotunda in St. Paul on June 3, 1990, at the first Ethnic American Day in recognition of the diverse population of Minnesota.
The Kauls story
Between 1950 and 1952, the families of Teodore and Alma Kauls, and Teodore’s brother and sister-in-law Hermann and Edith Kauls, were welcomed to Forest Lake from displaced persons camps in Germany. The two families arrived with a combined 10 children who were quickly immersed in Forest Lake schools and society. Teodore and Alma and children Teodore (Ted) Jr., Ivars, Zigurds (Ziggy), Juris, Andris (Andy) and Mara were the first to arrive on a bone-chilling New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 1949. They were refugees from World War II who fled their home in Latvia fearing Russian oppression in late 1944 as the German invasion of Russia collapsed. From the fall of 1944 through August 1945 the family found refuge in a displaced persons camp in Ausig, Czechoslovakia. As the war ground to a halt, however, the family moved again, fearful that the Russians might return them to Latvia.
In August 1945, the family made its way to Wurzburg, West Germany, for a displaced persons camp in territory controlled by American forces. There they remained for the next four years and four months before immigration to the United States through the Lutheran World Federation and Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake became possible.
The family arrived in New York City on Dec. 28, 1949, after a 10-day ocean voyage. Three days later they would step off a train in St. Paul to be met with rejection by the sponsors from another community that felt the nine Kauls family members (Alma’s mother, Minna, was the ninth member) was too large to accept. The Faith Lutheran delegation, led by Norton and Marian Taylor, took in the group.
It would take another two years for Teodore’s brother, Hermann, and his family to make it to Forest Lake. Faith Lutheran Church once again played a key role in securing the placement of Hermann and Edith and their four children, Guido, Hermann Jr., Liliane and Peter. They reached Forest Lake in February 1952.
It didn’t take long for the two families to assimilate to life in America. Teodore, a textile industry worker during his years in Europe, spent 20 years working in St. Paul as an inspector at the U.S. Bedding King Koil mattress factory. He was 78 when he died in 1988. Hermann also spent a lengthy career at U.S. Bedding where he worked for 27 years before retiring in 1979. He was 92 when he died in 2003.
The mothers of the 10 Kauls children have died as well. Edith was 98 when she died on Jan. 1, 2012, and Alma was 94 at the time her death on April 10, 2004.
All 10 of the Kauls children earned high school diplomas at Forest Lake High School and went on to postsecondary education and careers as teachers, engineers and accountants. More than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren followed as the Kauls family tree established deep roots in America.
The appreciation of the community help and support provided to the two families continues today. In a letter published in the Forest Lake Times on Jan. 30, Guido Kauls of Minneapolis expressed heartfelt thanks.
“Thank you for making an immigrant and his family feel welcome in America and letting me become a very proud American,” he wrote.
