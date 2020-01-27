Five years ago, Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios released a movie called “Inside Out,” a movie about emotions — particularly, in the movie, about a young girl’s emotions as she moves to a new place. The movie made each emotion a character, and as the movie progressed, the emotions had to work together. It was the perfect movie to help children understand their emotions, but the best kids movies also teach adults, as well. “Inside Out” did that to me and has, from time to time, reminded me to check my emotions.
One of the biggest emotions I’ve been dealing with lately is fear. Just four little letters, but those four letters spell out a powerful emotion.
Some fears are good. I fear accidentally burning my hand on my curling iron when doing my hair. Because of that fear, I am watchful of where I place my hand when I do my hair. I fear getting in another car accident, so I am more cautious and make sure my attention isn’t diverted while I am driving. I fear slipping on the ice on our driveway and twisting my bad knee, so I shovel as soon as the snow stops coming down.
Some fears are irrational. I fear getting eaten by a shark. While that may be just on the rational side of the border, I’ve still had to fight that fear when I go scuba diving. When I’m at the surface, my breathing quickens and I try to descend faster than I should, causing pressure to build up in my ears before I can clear them.
I also fear getting bit by a black widow spider, something that can be painful and occasionally deadly. That may be partly rational, but what is not rational is my fear of any spider — even daddy long-legs. I am most often the type to run and scream when I see a spider of any size, though my ability to calm down my heart rate and manage to kill the spider has greatly increased (it still feels like I went through a major battle, however).
Then there are the big fears. The ones that have big consequences. The ones that, if we let them rule our decision-making, can break us.
Fear of failure — whether that’s in a relationship or a job. Fear of being scorned — by friends, family, or strangers. Fear moving to an unfamiliar area — whether across the state or around the world. Fear of disappointing friends or family in choices.
All of those fears have real-world consequences. It could mean strained relationships with family. It could mean failing at and ultimately losing your job. It could mean a nasty break-up or even divorce. It could mean disappointing friends or parents.
Those fears have the ability to paralyze me and to send me into a pit of despair. Much like the time I went through the haunted house at the Minnesota State Fair (at age 23) and couldn’t move through the terrifying hallway of doom, when I face real fears in life I often freeze in a state of anxiety and have difficulty in moving forward in decision making. Sometimes I believe the world is against me, that I’m alone, or that I’m going to fail. I fear my struggles in life will never change, and therefore I struggle to see any hope for change in the future. It’s a cyclical thing, because in the loss of hope, I fail to move forward with any plan.
Then there are other times I let fear overrun my other emotions, and when speaking to others, I let it show. My fear of losing something I value recently took over as I spoke to a colleague, and I took a tone that was unprofessional. My fear ruled my ability to do my job well.
There is the fear of disappointing my parents. I love them dearly, and like many children, all we want to do is make them proud of us. But my fear of disappointing my parents has caused me to feel immense pressure to make decisions that weren’t for me because I feared disappointing them. This ended up being unfounded, because I eventually learned my parents’ love wasn’t based on what I did for a living, where I lived, or how much money I make.
I feared moving out to California. I knew I would miss Minnesota and all within it: the beauty of the North Shore or life at the lake in the summer, the family gatherings at the farm, the friends I had made in college. I also wasn’t sure if I could “make it.” I used all of my savings to move and wasn’t sure I would find a job. But the fear of leaving gave way to the excitement of adventure and an avenue for self-discovery.
These are just some of the many ways in which fear can affect us. It’s a terribly powerful thing, but the choice is up to us about what role fear will play in our lives. I choose to look carefully at each situation and try to understand what I fear and why I fear it, which helps me act with confidence.
Hannah Davis is the area editor of the Forest Lake Times. She can be reached at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com.
