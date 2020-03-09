The recent impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C., generated a lot of discussion about a legal document known as a subpoena. A subpoena is a document which compels a person to provide information in a legal or other governmental proceeding.
The word subpoena derives from Latin and dates back to the early 1400’s. It has two parts: Sub/poena. The first part, “sub,” means under. It is the same word that denotes that a submarine goes under the surface of the water. The second part, “poena,” means penalty. It uses the same root word as that which defines a “penal” institution as a place of punishment.
Accordingly, someone who is personally served with a subpoena is under threat of a penalty for not complying with it.
In Minnesota, while subpoenas carry the force of a court order, they are not signed by a judge. Instead, they are issued by a Court Administrator. Generally, a Court Administrator will issue as many subpoenas as someone requests. Some law firms keep supplies of subpoenas on hand. When they need one they take it, fill in a person’s name, and arrange for personal service.
There are two main types of subpoenas. The first seeks to compel a person to appear and answer questions. The second type is known as a “subpoena duces tecum.” Those fancy-sounding words simply mean, “You will bring with you.” It compels someone to produce specifically defined documents or other records to be inspected.
A person has a right to object to a subpoena. If they do so, penalties do not kick in automatically. Instead, the party who served the subpoena must bring a motion for a “Show Cause” hearing before a judge to hold the objecting party in contempt of court for failing to obey the subpoena.
The proceeding is called a “Show Cause” hearing because the person who objects to the subpoena must show cause as to why they refused to comply. There are a multitude of valid reasons why a person can properly refuse to comply with a subpoena. The more common reasons include that the information, testimony, or documents sought are confidentially or legally protected. Another objection is that the subpoena request is overly broad or burdensome. At the Show Cause hearing, the person will ask the Court to “quash” or void the subpoena. This happens when the court concludes that the person was justified in objecting to the subpoena.
The court could also decide that the subpoena is valid. If so, the court will direct the person to comply with it - within a reasonable period of time. A court might also limit the scope of the subpoena - directing that only some documents be turned over or that only some testimony need be provided. However, the burden is always placed on the person who served the subpoena to show that that they are legally entitled to compel the testimony or documents which have been subpoenaed.
Judge Greg Galler is chambered in Washington County.
