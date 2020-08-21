Taking a look back at the local post office and banks
The east side of the downtown business district from the corner of Northeast First Street to West Broadway Ave. is rich in the history and development of Forest Lake from the turn of the century to the present. The various businesses in that long block and their products and employment opportunities greatly affected the lives of area residents. Most of the original buildings stand today, but new modern facades have replaced the old.
Post office
From the early days, going uptown to get the mail was a daily ritual. Mail boxes of assorted sizes lined two walls of the old post office. On the north wall was a writing desk, with pens that stubbornly refused to write most of the time. The floor was bare hardwood. It would be busy in the early morning, with local business people such as L.P. Melbostad, F.R. Herzberg, and Ritchie Peterson stopped to pick up their mail before they opened their stores. St. Peter’s Father Gibbons was a regular morning visitor, too. He talked and joked with everyone, especially his good friend, Jimmy Hubbel, the postmaster. This was the day of the penny post cards. Special postage rates were used during Christmas mailing. Cards with the only signature and the unsealed flap tucked inside the envelope could be mailed with a one and a half cent stamp. A sealed card cost 3 cents to mail.
Rural free delivery
Rural service was started in 1896, and for the first time, farmers could get daily mail. The early rural carriers, with horse-drawn vehicles, traveled in all kinds of weather.
Frank Arndt, one of the rural carriers, purchased a contraption from a company in Wisconsin to help travel through the snow on his route. It was mounted on a Model-A Ford, with skis in front and tandem wheels on a rubber track on the back. Not only was it useful on the rural route, but it also had a lifesaving purpose as well. Many times Frank drove Dr. George Ruggles on a sick call to a patient who was snow bound on a country road. Frank was on the route for 40 years.
In the spring of 1966, the post office moved to a new brick building, built by Benoy Brothers at the north end of Lake Street. Ed Wegleitner, was the postmaster. During this time, city route delivery was started.
Delivering the mail
Mail was carried by Pony Express stage coach, boats, airplanes, trucks and trains. Mail was carried on the train in a special mail car. Postal clerks, with a 38-caliber revolver in a holster strapped to their waist, balanced themselves in the swaying mail car as they sorted mail. Carrying a gun was a deterrent to mail robberies. Slowly mail cars were phased out, and by 1976 the mail cars made their last run.
The following local men traveled thousands of miles working in the mail cars: Bud Robinson, Smoke Yost, Jack Peterson, Art Sederholm, Bob Kushier, Jack Robertson, Norman Hawley, Calvin Ludwidge, Jack Mueller, Ernie Maranville and Lee Vogel.
An underdeveloped portion of land behind the Lake Shoppes Mall became the site of the current post office, located on Southwest Sixth Ave. on Aug. 22, 1992.
Forest Lake State Bank
On any morning of a given day in 1903, the town marshal would extinguish the ornamental street light in front of the Lake Street State Bank. O.E. Struble and Wayne Struble opened the bank on June 29, 1903. A few years later, they built a new building. Peoples State Bank, a new bank was started by Harland Swanson and Carl Malmberg in 1913 off of Lake Street. Fred and Rudy Lusinger, the next owners, changed the name to the Forest Lake National Bank.
In 1920, agriculture prices dropped and farmers with reduced income were hard-pressed to repay loans. Businesses also suffered, and many consolidated. The Forest Lake State Bank was bought by the W.J. Regan family in 1928. On Jan. 1, 1931, the Regans bought the National Bank and moved into its building. Forest Lake had one bank, which remained until 1962.
On March 6, 1933, President Roosevelt declared a bank holiday or moratoria. All banks were to be closed, and bank owners wondered what would happen to their money. Banks deemed satisfactory were gradually authorized to reopen. The Forest Lake State Bank opened shortly after the moratorium. Elmer Johnson joined the Regan banking family in 1928, and in a previous interview, recalled the actions taken during that time. Bank officials asked the depositors to sign half of the deposit account to form the Participating Trust Fund. The Regans, promising to repay the depositors, were one of the few banks in the state that made that promise and kept it. The last payment was made in 1952, and that closed the accounts. In 1957, Al J. Grun from Minneapolis became the leading stockholder, replacing the Regan interests. Soon the bank needed more room, and a new bank was built on the corner of Lake Street and Southwest Second Ave. The last day of business was Friday, Aug. 3, 1962.
